Pink October: pets receive free service in Belém | Service | Online Diary

Taking advantage of the month of breast cancer prevention, nothing better than remembering: the disease also affects your four-legged companion. The tumor, both in people and in pets, is a serious disease and, the sooner the diagnosis is made, the greater the chances of a cure.

October Pink Pet: breast cancer also affects animals?

The tutor, in addition to the reminder, is the urgent need to properly take care of the one who is always by his side. Therefore, the little ones will have at their disposal, from October 25th to 29th, the October Pink Pet campaign at the Dr. Vahia Municipal Veterinary Hospital with the objective of showing the importance of caring for cats and bitches, who have a high incidence of the disease .

The hospital unit has already attended, only from 2020 to September 2021, 829 surgeries in animals that had problems related to the breast. Of this total, 287 were nodulectomy (removal of a benign breast nodule) and 542 mastectomies (surgical removal of the entire breast).

The campaign starts on Monday, 25th, but the official opening will be on Tuesday, 26th, at 9 am. The purpose is to guide the population to the occurrence of breast cancer in female dogs and cats, ways of prevention and treatment, with an emphasis on the following services:

Educational approach to hospital screening and reception;

Distribution of an educational folder;

Guidance on how to do self-examination in pets;

Consultations directed to suspected cases of breast nodules;

Offering targeted X-ray, USG and cytology exams for suspected cases of breast nodules.

October Pink Pet Campaign

Date: 10/26 to 10/29

Schedule: 9am to 12pm

Local: Dr. Vahia Municipal Veterinary Hospital

Address: Estrada do Tapanã, 281