Piqué says he will retire at Barcelona, ​​but warns: “I won’t accept being a reserve” | spanish football

After saying that he would leave if necessary to help Barcelona, ​​Piqué remained and became one of the few names in the current squad who still make reference to an ancient past of glory. And, in a long interview with the newspaper “El País”, as a preview of the derby against Real Madrid this Sunday, the defender pointed out that he wants to retire at the Catalan club – but not “backed up”.

I’m going to retire at Barça. That’s right. What I won’t accept is to retire as a reserve. We will see. If it’s the last three months of a season and I understand, then that’s fine. But a whole year at the bank? No, I don’t feel like it.” — Gérard Piqué, Barcelona defender

Piqué also commented on the departure of Messi, the leader of the team that marked an epoch at the club in the past decade and highlighted that he does not have much information on how the player’s goodbye was treated internally, only pointing out that “he thinks that if Leo renewed, the numbers would be too much. complicated”.

– You never imagine that you can leave. But of course it’s hard for the best player in your history to leave. Although it was a time that had to come. It’s important to see how the club reacts. Real Madrid, when Cristiano left, also spent a time when they couldn’t get a goal. We lived for many years with Leo and now we have to find new references. The problem is, Leo gave you everything. There are players who give you goals, other passes, others go unmarked… Leo did everything. You have to find many players who give you what only one gave you – analyzed.

1 of 1 Piqué wants to retire in Barcelona shirt — Photo: Getty Images Piqué wants to retire with the Barcelona shirt — Photo: Getty Images

The veteran analyzed the financial situation of Barcelona when asked if he trusts more in the management of current president Joan Laporta or the previous one, Josep Maria Bartomeu. Then, Piqué made clear the differences with Bartomeu, noting that the successful season in 2014/15 ended up doing harm to the club by pushing the former president to re-election.

– I think the Triple Crown in 2014/15 cost us more than ever. In January of that year, the intention to vote for Bartomeu was less than 1%, and then he won. It’s a lesson to the partners that (field) results aren’t everything. For winning the triplet, for six months on the field… The club is not just what happens on the pitch. It has enormous value, but so are many other things.