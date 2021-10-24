Player nude, Lucas Lima’s process and “exit barge”

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. Palmeiras – Disclosure

CHECK OUT PALMEIRAS TODAY’S NEWS (23):

DANILO BACK TO TRAINING AND MAY BE REINFORCEMENT

Palmeiras used Saturday to prepare for the duel against Sport, in a match valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The big news was the presence of defensive midfielder Danilo, who has recovered from injury and will be available to Abel Ferreira.

PALMEIRAS AND SANTOS ARE PROCESS TARGETS

The Doyen investment fund, according to the UOL Esporte portal, filed for court against its rivals. The company charges part of the salary, Lucas and parts of the figures from advertising contracts received between January 2014 and 2018. Read more!

JOAQUÍN PIQUEREZ MAY HAVE BEEN NUDE LEAKED

This Saturday morning, left-back Piquerez became a topic among Palmeiras fans on Twitter. Many netizens commented on a supposed nude of the Uruguayan that was reportedly leaked in Whatsapp groups and other social networks. Read more!

POSSIBLE EXIT BARS IN PALMEIRAS

Copa Libertadores finalist, the V may undergo a major change of squad for 2022, the first year of Leila Pereira’s probable term. The presenter Neto, then, set up a possible “exit boat” with players who should leave the club. Read more!