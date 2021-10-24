Poisonous, Gui Araujo detonates Bil’s term as farmer · TV News

Gui Araujo detonated Arcrebiano de Araújo’s mandate as a farmer in A Fazenda 13. This Sunday morning (24), the ex-MTV said that the ex-BBB did not go down any day to the animal area to help pedestrians in their tasks mandatory.

“Bil won’t see any animals this week, he won’t even see them from afar,” he fired, in a conversation with Marina Ferrari, while he ate his breakfast. “Didn’t he go down there at all?” asked the digital influencer, astonished.

“No, he didn’t even wake up,” criticized Guilherme. Usually, the leader of the week wakes up early to help the pedestrians who are taking care of the animals. The other participants cannot help whoever has been appointed to take care of the animals, unless they are in the stall.

From Friday to Sunday, however, there are no pedestrians in the stall to assist with functions. Therefore, the farmer is the only one who can help the participants in their roles. Otherwise, they must carry out the activities themselves.

Check out:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNnTIMVS7SU