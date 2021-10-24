Police say they will act to avoid truck blockades

If the movement is confirmed in Espírito Santo, the police guarantees that they will be ready to avoid blockages on avenues and highways and possible riots as a result of the tankers’ strike.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) informed that it works with the directive of dialogue to solve any and all impasses.

The State Secretariat for Public Security (Sesp) says that it monitors every type of strike movement foreseen among categories of workers, through the intelligence service.

“If necessary, the Integrated Management Office is set up and the planned actions are planned together between the security forces, with the objective of preventing damage to the population and guaranteeing all the constitutional rights of citizens,” he said in a statement.

In Minas Gerais, as a result of the strike, on Thursday (21) the Military Police was escorting fuel trucks to safe points, and the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) was acting in escorting fuel trucks to airports . In the state, there is still no such plan.

Movement promoted by truck drivers in 2018



Photo: Rodrigo Gavini / AT Archive



UNDERSTAND

Shutdown Notice

Since last Saturday, groups of truck drivers have announced a state of strike. They also signaled a national stoppage as of November 1st.

On the truck drivers’ agenda are items such as compliance with the minimum amount of road freight, special retirement for the category (after 25 years of work) and the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy for fuel, to reduce diesel fluctuation.

Diesel

The liter of diesel S-10, with lower sulfur content, reached in October the highest real monthly average price (discounted for inflation) of the last decade, being sold at R$ 5.033. The data are from the Fuel Price Monitor, launched on the 5th by the Petrobras Social Observatory. This value is 23% above the average of the historical series started in 2012.

Anticipation

Despite the warning being for the 1st of November, truck drivers transporting fuel from some states decided to stop this week. Among the states that confirmed it was Espírito Santo.

Yesterday, truck drivers transporting fuel stopped in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, in protest over the price of diesel and ICMS.

In the Campos Elíseos region, in Duque de Caxias (RJ), they blocked the access of other trucks to supply bases.

In Minas Gerais, the tankers suspended activities and some of them were concentrated in the region of the Gabriel Passos Refinery, in Betim.