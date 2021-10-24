Police to investigate death of motorcyclist who jumped over elevation – General

The Minas Gerais Civil Police (PCMG), in Uberaba, Trinulo Mineiro, is going to investigate the accident that caused the death of a 40-year-old motorcyclist, a CB 1000R motorcycle driver. He died after passing through a pedestrian crossing newly placed by the city hall and hitting a tree head-on, located in the central median of the avenue.

Rescue teams from Samu and the Uberaba Fire Department were at the scene of the accident

The accident happened on the afternoon of last Thursday (10/21), on Avenida Lepoldino de Oliveira, in front of the Bretas supermarket, towards the center/neighbourhood, Bairro Parque do Mirante.

The warning sign for the new passage was located next to it, but there was no sign within a few meters of the new rise, as some witnesses questioned.

According to the PM’s record, the victim’s brother said that witnesses told him that shortly after the motorcycle passed the overpass, it already lost its directional control, hit a palm tree in the median of the road and was thrown to the ground.

The victim was rescued still alive by a rescue unit from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to the Clinical Hospital of the Federal University of Trinculo Mineiro (UFTM), where he died shortly after being admitted.

There is no information on how many km/h the motorcyclist was at at the time of the accident.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) informed that the technical expertise was on the spot to carry out the first surveys, and the cause of the accident will be investigated.