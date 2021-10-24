Poverty, indebtedness, lack of perspective: “Round 6” exposes the B side of South Korea | World

The drama lived by the characters of “ Round 6 ”, one of the most popular series of all time on the Netflix , puts the reality of the poverty and of the lack of perspectives of a portion of the population about the future in the South Korea , two themes that are perhaps far from the collective imagination when thinking about one of the main economies of the Asia .

Leadership in the development of advanced technology products, such as computer chips and smartphones, in addition to exports of goods such as cars and ships, took the country to the position of 10th largest global economy in 2021, despite the covid-19 pandemic.

But economic data masks chronic problems such as poverty, especially among the seniors, O youth unemployment it’s the rising household debts due to the crescents housing costs and education.

More than 40 percent of South Koreans over 65 live in poverty, a problem that occurs, in part, because the country only implemented a public pension system in 1988. In the general population, the index reaches 17%, one of the highest among the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (ODCE).

The unemployment rate among young men and women — aged 15 to 24 — was 7.2% and 5.3%, respectively, in September, while the overall rate is 3%, according to official data..

The indebtedness of families reached 104.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021, lower only than Switzerland, Australia, Norway, Canada and Denmark, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The average sale price of apartments in Seoul, in turn, has almost doubled since President Moon Jae-in took office, according to a survey released by the Coalition of Citizens for Economic Justice.

A 99 square meter apartment cost 620 million won (BRL 2.98 million) in May 2017 and has now risen to 1.19 billion won (BRL 5.71 million).

Seong Gi-hun, one of the main characters in the series, is an example of the reality faced by a portion of the South Korean population. Fired from the automaker he worked for, he took on a huge debt after venturing into failed commercial ventures and gambling. With no prospects, he doesn’t even have the money to buy a birthday present for his daughter or pay for medical treatment for his mother, who suffers from diabetes.

The alternative found was to enter the “Round 6”, or “Jogo da Lula” (Squid Game, the series’ original name), a macabre experiment organized by a group of very wealthy South Koreans who, as a distraction, invite hundreds of heavily indebted people to a six-round match based on the country’s children’s games.

Anyone who does not overcome one of the challenges is “eliminated”, that is, killed. The winner can take a prize of 46.5 billion won (R$223 million).

He is joined by a childhood friend, an economist who graduated from Seoul National University, who fell into disgrace after stealing money from his clients, a North Korean defector who needs to take care of a brother and help her mother escape the neighboring country and a Pakistani immigrant whose employer refuses to pay his salary. Differences aside, all 456 players in the game share financial problems and a lack of hope for the future.

“The characters’ stories and issues are extremely personalized, but they also reflect the issues and realities of South Korean society,” he said. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of “Round 6”, to the American newspaper “The New York Times”. The series’ script was originally written as a film in 2008, but later reworked to reflect new concerns such as those arising from covid-19.

In South Korea, life is imitating art

The series’ impact is already reflected in the country’s reality. Thousands of members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions staged a protest last Wednesday asking for better conditions.

2 of 2 Union activists wear masks and costumes inspired by the series “Round 6” during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, on October 20, 2021 — Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo Union activists wear masks and costumes inspired by the series “Round 6” during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, on October 20, 2021 — Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo

Some carried posters with slogans such as “no more inequality” and “job for young people”. The curious fact is that the protesters wore costumes worn by the series’ guards, responsible for organizing the participants during the games and executing those eliminated.

South Korean officials already admitted before the series’ release that inequality and lack of prospects are two of the challenges facing the government. In a recent interview with British newspaper “Financial Times”, Prime Minister Kim Boon-kyum said the problem was being treated with “a sense of crisis”. He also stated that the situation of the elderly population, who helped rebuild the country after the war with the North, was particularly “painful”.

Pandemic aggravated difficulties in South Korea

As in other countries, the pandemic has intensified the inequality situation in South Korea. While the income of the richest was little affected by the restrictive measures, the poorest continue to suffer – despite the fiscal packages approved by the government to cushion the impact of the crisis – for being part of the workforce of sectors that depend on face-to-face activity, such as restaurants.

With the success of “Round 6”, inequality should be one of the central themes of the presidential elections scheduled for March 2022. Lee Jae-myung, who won the primaries of Moon’s party, promised to progressively implement a universal basic monthly income for the citizens. South Koreans of around 500,000 won (R$ 2,400) if elected, a topic that received an additional boost with the pandemic.

“True freedom is only possible when basic living conditions are guaranteed in all areas, including income, housing and finance,” said Lee, who has been compared to US senator Bernie Sanders, who declares himself a socialist.

North Korea’s nip in the South

Who also took advantage of the series’ popularity to snipe neighbors was North Korea. Kim Jong-un’s regime propaganda website Arirang Meari said this week that viewers were lured by a program that highlights the “sad reality of a bestial society” that follows the “law of the jungle.”

“’Round 6′ has gained popularity because it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture,” says an excerpt from the article, published by The Wall Street Journal. “The show illustrates a world where only money matters – a hellish horror.”

What “Arirang Meari” did not say is who perhaps live a true “Round 6” are the North Koreans, since poverty and inequality in the country are much more serious than in the South.