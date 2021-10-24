Praia runs the squad, imposes itself, beats San Martín-BOL and leads South American Volleyball | volleyball

Praia Clube did not find it difficult to beat San Martín-BOL this Saturday night, in a game valid for the second round of the South American Volleyball Championship. Even with a team considered reserve, the team from Minas Gerais won by 3 sets to 0, in Brasília. The partials were 12/25, 10/25 and 12/25.

With the result, Praia Clube reaches nine points conquered in three matches played so far. In two rounds, San Martín-BOL has yet to score.

Praia Clube is off this Sunday and returns to play on Monday against Minas Tênis Clube, from 9 pm. San Martín-BOL takes on Minas itself this Sunday, at 7pm.

2 of 3 Praia Clube beats San Martín-BOL and leads the South American Volleyball Championship — Photo: Reproduction/Canal Banco de Brasília Praia Clube beats San Martín-BOL and leads the South American Volleyball Championship — Photo: Reproduction/Canal Banco de Brasília

The expectation for the start of the match was to understand how Praia would behave without the presence of the holders on the court. However, whoever entered did more than do the job. Widely deployed, the Tainara striker and the opposite Ariane piled up points, and the Uberlândia team quickly opened up on the scoreboard: 10 to 4. With many errors in the serve and attack, the Bolivian team could not approach the score, which was being dilated by Praia until the end of the set on 25th to 12th, after Tainara’s attack, from the net entrance.

Although it did not have the same regularity in defense and in the ball turns, a fact that made the start of the second set even more even, Praia Clube naturally opened up a margin during the partial. After a tight 7-6 in favor, Jineiry Martinez had a long spell at the service and, with two aces, helped the team to open 14-6. of loot, this time from the opposite Ariane.

The third round started with the Bolivians in advantage. With good presences of Tovar and Carla Valda, San Martín-BOL came to open 5-3, taking advantage of the vacillations of the team from Uberlândia. But the minimal advantage and the maximum effort of the fragile San Martín-BOL were not enough to hinder the beach reaction. Right in the distribution, Lyara continued firing the team’s offensive weapons. Angélica and Tainara maintained their efficiency in turning the ball around, and the Minas Gerais team ended the match 3-0, with 12/25, in an attack by Jineiry Martinez.

mines keep invincibility

3 out of 3 Mines also have 100% success in the tournament — Photo: CSV Minas is also 100% successful in the tournament — Photo: CSV

Minas Tênis Clube is also 100% successful in the South American Women’s Volleyball Championship. This Saturday night, the team from Belo Horizonte had no difficulties getting through Club Olímpia-URU. The Minas tennis players beat the Uruguayan team by 3 sets to 0, in the opening night of volleyball in Brasília. The partials were 25/16, 25/10, 25/19.