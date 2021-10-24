Prevent Senior: MP wants to hear 50 people by December to determine patient deaths after treatment with ‘Covid kit’ in SP | São Paulo

The MP’s working group was created in September to investigate directors and doctors of the health plan operator suspected of having committed at least three crimes against the victims: murder, ideological falsehood and omission of mandatory disease notification to authorities (learn more below).

It is already scientifically proven that the drugs provided by the company to patients in the kit are ineffective against the disease. In other words, they don’t prevent or fight the coronavirus.

Among the remedies that are part of the “Covid kit” are the hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, ivermectin and flutamide. They were given by the company to coronavirus patients who came to its hospitals and even to those who went through teleconsultations and reported having the symptoms of the disease.

The exact number of statements made in the investigation was not disclosed by the six prosecutors who are part of the task force. O g1 found, however, that the majority of people who are being and will continue to be heard are patients who survived the virus and family members of patients who died from it, around 25 to 30 testimonies.

At least eight of these people have already given statements, seven of them are relatives of patients who participated in the chloroquine studies and died later. The other was the lawyer Thaddeus Frederico de Andrade, 65 years old. Beneficiary of the Prevent Senior plan, he received the drugs from the “Covid kit”.

Heard previously in Brasília by the CPI of Covid, Tadeu said he had complications when taking the medication. In addition, he stated that the company committed a series of irregularities during his treatment.

Testimonies from patients and patients’ families are taking place in the Barra Funda Criminal Forum, West Zone of the capital. Some are virtual, others face-to-face, depending on the preference of each witness.

In addition to the MP, the Civil Police investigates Prevent Senior leaders and doctors for determining and distributing the “Covid kit” to patients.

On other occasions, operator directors told the press that their doctors have autonomy to prescribe treatment to patients. But doctors interviewed by the report allege that, in fact, they were threatened by the company to give away the “Covid kit”.

Delegates have already heard, with promoters, the director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, at the State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), of the Civil Police. The director, who is a doctor, denied that the health plan operator had committed irregularities in the treatment of patients with Covid.

In addition to this Prevent Senior officer, other directors should be called to testify, as well as doctors. Including those who made a dossier to report to Covid’s CPI the alleged irregularities committed by the company.

MP and Civil Police also analyze medical records of patients who died, conversations, exams, medical prescriptions, as well as documents passed on by Covid’s CPI and also by Prevent Senior. Medical experts from the Prosecution will help in the technical analysis of the documents.

Understand the complaints about Prevent Senior

The task force of the Public Ministry and the State Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons investigate Prevent Senior on suspicion that its directors and doctors may have committed:

Murder – for giving coronavirus patients the so-called “Covid kit” with drugs that are ineffective in preventing and fighting the disease. Some of them died after using these remedies. And also after using other medications outside the kit, such as flutamide, for example;

– for giving coronavirus patients the so-called “Covid kit” with drugs that are ineffective in preventing and fighting the disease. Some of them died after using these remedies. And also after using other medications outside the kit, such as flutamide, for example; ideological falsehood – for tampering with patients’ death certificates, failing to report that their deaths were due to the coronavirus;

– for tampering with patients’ death certificates, failing to report that their deaths were due to the coronavirus; Omission of mandatory disease notification to authorities – omit from the medical records that they were patients infected with the virus.

The Civil Police has two inquiries that investigate Prevent Senior. In addition to the investigation on Prevent at DHPP, the operator is investigated in another procedure in the 77th Police District (DP), in Santa Cecília, downtown São Paulo.

It is an inquiry that determines whether the company committed a crime of misrepresentation, more specifically, by not mentioning Covid in the death certificates of pediatrician Anthony Wong and the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, Regina Hang. At the request of the MP, this inquiry will be attached to the ongoing investigation at the DHPP.

Prevent Senior is also investigated in civil waiting for Prosecutor of Human Rights and Public Health of the Public Ministry of São Paulo. The agency intends to file a lawsuit for collective damages in court against the company to ask for compensation from the network for the distribution of the ‘Covid kit’ to its patients.

The Health Prosecutor’s Office proposed to Prevent Senior’s directors a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) so that they and their doctors stop giving the “Covid kit” to their patients, among other measures, and the company signed the agreement on Friday. fair (22).

Prevent Senior is still being investigated in the labor sphere by the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT). Among the lines of investigation is the suspicion of “organizational moral harassment”, which is configured by the “systematic and repeated practice of various abusive and humiliating conduct”.

The procedures were initiated after the reports of patients, family members and doctors given to the press and to the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of Covid do Senate, in Brasília.

In São Paulo, the City Council also opened a CPI to investigate complaints against the operator. At São Paulo Legislative Assembly (Alesp), the vote on the opening of a CPI has yet to be scheduled.

On other occasions, Prevent Senior has always denied suspected irregularities against the company in its hospitals, and informed that it will collaborate with the investigations.