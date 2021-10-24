Prime Video releases Porta dos Fundos film about hunting the serial killer

Porta dos Fundos launched the film Peçanha Contra o Animal on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy feature features the group’s popular character hunting a serial killer, nicknamed Animal.

This story, which involves a subject that is on the rise, takes place in Nova Iguaçu, in Rio de Janeiro. Antonio Tabet appears as Peçanha, known as the politically incorrect policeman of Porta dos Fundos.

Advertising Unable to load ad

With names from national TV and others known to the group itself, the cast features Pedro Benevides, Fabio de Luca, Rafael Portugal, Evelyn Castro, Estevam Nabote, Gabriel Totoro, Joel Vieira, Thati Lopes, Rafael Infante, Noemia Oliveira, Valesca Popozuda and Serjão Loroza.

The direction is by Vinicius Videla. The script, meanwhile, remains with the protagonist of Peçanha Contra o Animal.

More about Prank Against the Animal

In the movie released on Amazon Prime Video, fans can expect the characteristic Backdoor humor.

“The sensationalist newspapers are beginning to report the serial murders in the city of Nova Iguaçu, in the lowlands of Rio de Janeiro.

With the mission to find the city’s first serial killer, the brutish, stupid and hilarious sergeant-lieutenant-major Peçanha and his colleagues from the incorrect police station in Nova Iguaçu will not spare unconventional methods to try to hold the job and arrest Animal. A mission that can cost too much because everyone is suspect”, states the official synopsis of Peçanha Contra o Animal.

As the trailer shows, Peçanha Contra o Animal takes the opportunity to satirize famous films and series in the investigative genre. Within the preview itself, the protagonist even quotes CSI.

In addition, viewers should also see references and pricks in what happens within Brazilian society.

Peçanha Contra o Animal, by Porta dos Fundos, is available on Amazon Prime Video.