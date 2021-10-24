Priscilla Alcantara sees her career as a pop singer take off with her victory at ‘The Masked Singer’ and adds that she is negotiating a return to TV

First winner of “The masked singer Brasil”, Priscilla Alcantara didn’t need much to leave us amazed by her singing. In the program in which the performance is worth more than the artist’s identity, the singer, dressed as a unicorn, shared her talent, moved audiences and judges with her breathtaking voice and was already one of the favorites for the R$ 100,000 prize since its first presentation. Now unmasked, the 25-year-old from São Paulo released her new CD last Friday, “Did you learn to love?”, which marks her transition from gospel to pop, which for her was a step of courage. Focused on living in the present, Priscilla claims to have a purpose to convey positive feelings through her music and says that was what made her accept to participate in the reality show, after having denied invitations to other attractions.

— When they called me to tell me how “The Masked Singer” was, at the time I said I was up for it, because the proposal is unique and different. Mainly, because it has a very deep purpose, which is to cover the artist’s face. Your image, your name, your career are not taken into account. Nobody knows who you are. All that really matters is what flows out of you from the music, art and dance. I thought it was wonderful! I knew the program would collaborate in my journey — says the São Paulo native, who celebrates the victory: — I’m feeling very chic having been the first champion. It’s a way to stay imprinted in the history of “The masked singer”, which has already become a success.

The reality show tried to keep the mystery of who was behind the costumes until the end, but Priscilla’s name was mentioned several times by the judges. And on the internet, the public had no doubts that behind the mask of that magical being was the paulista. The artist also made her attempts to outwit the fans, but she couldn’t even get her friend Bruna Marquezine out of her mind, who was her under the pink costume.

— I can’t hide anything from Bruna, who arrives summoning her. She didn’t ask if I was participating in the program, she said “Oh, I saw you on Globo”, and I just laughed and said it wasn’t me. But she’s my best friend, so I knew I was lying. You can’t fool friends and close fans. You can say what you want, but they’ll know it’s you – says the singer, who says to be “open mouth”: – I hate not talking to people. If something good happens, the next second I’m telling everyone. I’m an immediatist, I can’t hold back. And then I participated in a program where I had to wait two months in silence. I’m a more evolved person because it was difficult for my personality. It was a character treatment and a self-control training!

Priscilla Alcantara sees her career as a pop singer take off with her victory at ‘The Masked Singer’ Photo: Fabio Rocha

In addition to not being able to tell anyone, Priscilla had to learn to be more alone while recording the program. Living in São Paulo, she spent a month in Rio recording the reality show, but couldn’t have anyone’s company. At Globo Studios, I only spoke to a producer who knew who she was. The Gemini says that she was desperate because she is terrified of loneliness:

“When they said I would have to stay in the hotel room alone all the time because no one could see me and I would just go out in disguise, I thought, ‘How am I going to deal with this?’ I recorded it for a month like this, and it was a complicated issue. But the show was so amazing to me as a person because it was also a process where I learned to enjoy being alone. I talked to myself, and that made me discover myself as an artist. In the end, it was lonely, but it taught me a lot.

During the recording, Priscilla also had to face difficulties such as, for example, the difficulty of seeing with the Unicorn mask.

– The costume itself was light, calm, well proportioned to my body. But the head… I was afraid of falling because I’m so clumsy. I remember when I saw that there were some holes of light in the ground, I thought I was going to die. I tripped and nearly broke my face on the ground. The hardest part was concentrating a lot so I wouldn’t miss the mark, doing choreography and dubbing. Sometimes I had the microphone in my navel. And I still had to look at the camera. I have never presented myself so focused in all my life – recalls the São Paulo native, who was highly praised by the judges: – They moved me a lot. The ones who were most sure it was me, like Simone, would say some things to me very directly, and I would start crying under the mask, wanting to give me a hug. In most performances, I ended up like this.

Priscilla Alcantara as a unicorn in “The masked singer Brasil” Photo: Kelly Fuzaro/Globo

The fact is that the program’s formula worked, and the next season is confirmed for January, now on Sundays. Ivete is still ahead of the attraction, but would we see the first champion participate somehow? The singer does not rule out returning to the small screens, after presenting SBT’s “Bom dia & cia”, from 2005 to 2013, with Yudi Tamashiro, with whom she lives until today.

– We still meet. We are always exchanging cards. Yudi is my brother. It’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life,” she says, confessing that there are some conversations going on about going back to TV. “I think a lot of cool things can happen. It’s a phase where I’m very happy musically, which was my big goal for the last few years. I always kept in mind that when I was in this place, I wanted to get back to television somehow. I turned almost ten years old, it’s a great passion. So, who knows if this wasn’t an opening of doors for me to re-enter this universe?

For now, it is a mystery whether Priscilla is even returning to the small screen… But the singer has no secret of how she intends to spend the R$100,000 cash prizes and R$150,000 in purchases on a website, which she won on the program. According to her, who lives with her parents, her sister and a dog, Menina, the list of desired items is ready.

— The site’s list is done. Carpets, pillows, things from home. I’ll share it with my family, because it’s a lot of money, right? I’ve promised cell phones to a lot of people too. You have to be generous! Each friend is entitled to a gift certificate (laughs) — jokes the girl, who says she is down to earth with finances: — I like to invest in things that I know can give me a return. It’s smart to think about multiplying, not just enjoying.

Priscilla Alcantara sees her career as a pop singer take off with her victory at ‘The Masked Singer’ Photo: Fabio Rocha

In addition to entertaining herself with shopping, Priscilla has a lot of work ahead of her with her newly released album. Even though winning “The masked singer Brasil” was already a little extra push. She confesses that the release right in the week of the end of the reality was a mixture of coincidence and smartness:

“This album was supposed to have been released a long time ago. Because of the musical transition I made from gospel to pop, there were many bureaucratic issues within the label. Change of team, many conversations with the industry and partner platforms. So, this process was super long, I had to postpone it, and in the meantime “The masked singer” appeared. I suggested releasing the content on the day I left the show because I thought it would be cool to join the opportunities. It turned out that I only came out in the final and still as a winner!. It only leveraged all plans!

Lucas Silveira, from Fresno, is the producer of the artist’s album and still sings one of the songs with her. The CD has ten tracks and features Projota and Emicida, who, according to Priscilla, was the biggest surprise of all because she is one of the people she most admires. For future work, the winner of “The masked singer” targets someone else:

“Ivete!” She’s commenting on my new album posts and I’m just watching and cheering. She is an icon. I don’t think there’s anyone who isn’t fascinated by her. I was there by her side the whole time and couldn’t wait to take off the mask to look into her eyes, and I told her that when I took it off.

Unicórnio e Monstro in the final of “The Masked Singer Brasil” with Ivete Sangalo Photo: Kelly Fuzaro/Globo

Priscilla says the decision to leave gospel and join the pop world was just a way of being true to how she feels at the moment. But the new step required a lot of bravery:

— Sometimes, for you to exercise freedom, you have to have courage too. I feel brave enough to be free, to talk about other topics, to write about feelings, everyday personal and relationship stories that I know are common to others. That’s the biggest difference from where I was to where I am. I don’t live my past or my future, I live what I have today. I understood that I could make a new decision, step into a new place. I was very sure within myself, my faith, my belief system, the people who accompany me, my pastor, my parents and friends supported me. I felt it was time to take that step and I did. I just enjoyed the gospel so well that now I have the opportunity to try something different.

As a gospel singer, the artist has been much criticized by more traditional segments of the church for her clothes, for having participated in music festivals and getting tattoos. Calmly, she says that she will never be able to please everyone.

‘People have different ways of thinking. Some know how to handle it better. Some tend to offend. Others, to help you build yourself. I can’t care about what doesn’t add to me at all. I’m objective. I don’t waste time reading what they say about me and I encourage my fans not to defend me. It’s better to push myself and expend energy on what’s really worth it. Whoever has an opinion about me won’t change, no matter what I say. I let people think what they want, because no matter what they think, it doesn’t change who I am. I just tend to look at what is an offense and what is constructive criticism. You have to have humility to open up to that – reflects Priscilla, who explains what success means to her: – It’s being fulfilled in what you are and do. I always aimed to be a singer since I was little.

Priscila Alcântara, ex Bom dia & Cia

Full of plans ahead, the artist lists the dreams she still thinks of making.

— I think I can fit even more into a specific place within music, give people my best, be helpful. I want to step on the big stages of festivals. It is something that has already happened and I will soon be able to share it. I want to be nominated for a Grammy again, but bring the award this time (laughs) — she says, who also has many personal desires: — To have a family, get married, have more dogs. Son comes later.