PS Plus November 2021 | Rumors of free games on PS4 and PS5

We are reaching the end of the month, with that the players of Playstation 4 and PS5 are waiting to see the free games from PS Plus November 2021. Likewise, here is everything we know so far about the games from PlayStation Plus November 2021, including all predictions, rumors, alleged leaks and official confirmations.

Do we have any games announced for next month’s PS Plus?

Not yet, but this month the Sony confirmed that it will offer subscribers to PSN Plus, three games for the PlayStation VR of PS4. So, we will have 2 games to Playstation 4, 1 game for PS5 and 3 more games for PSVR.

What are the main PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) rumors for November?

This month there are still no strong rumors about free games on the service, however there are some very interesting theories.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is hotly anticipated on PS Plus

Marvel’s Spider Man could be offered between the month of November and December, due to the launch of Spider Man: No Return Home, likewise, the Sony also confirmed an event in December, where we should have more news from Marvel’s Spider Man 2, being the first game offered to players as a form of marketing.

On the other hand, Godfall and sacboy can be offered to players of PlayStation 5, as a way to celebrate one year of the console’s release. Likewise, it is worth remembering that the games above are theories, so this information should be treated as such.

When will the PS Plus November games be announced?

In short, if there is no change in the calendar of the Sony or brand PlayStation, these are the days you should be on the lookout, to find out what the games are PSN Plus in November and then prepare the console to download the free games.

official announcement : Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

: Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Download date : Friday, November 27, 2021.

