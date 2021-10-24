PSD announces Rodrigo Pacheco as candidate for the Presidency of the Republic

The announcement took place this Saturday, 23, at an event held in the city of Rio de Janeiro and which featured several important names from the acronym, such as Gilberto Kassab and Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio

Playback/PSD Rodrigo Pacheco, Angelo Coronel, Eduardo Paes, Gilberto Kassab, Carlos Fávaro and Nelson Trad during an event in Rio de Janeiro



O Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced that his candidate for the Presidency of the Republic will be Rodrigo Pacheco, current president of the federal Senate. The announcement took place this Saturday, 23, at an event held in the city of Rio de Janeiro and which featured several important names from the acronym, such as Gilberto Kassab and Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio, in addition to Ângelo Coronel, Carlos Fávaro and Nelson Trad. Last Friday, through their social networks, Pacheco had communicated that he had joined the PSD.

“Rodrigo Pacheco, the PSD and their new partners are ready to embrace your project, to embrace your proposals, to walk by your side, not just to be a candidate in your campaign, but so that you can be a great president of the Republic, you have all the conditions to win”, said the national president of the party, Gilberto Kassab. Pacheco, in turn, spoke of fighting inequality in his first words as a candidate. “We are only going to contain all of this by seeking convergence and respecting divergences, leaving polarization and radicalization behind,” he declared.

The president of the Senate, who is going to try to consolidate himself as a “third way” power, also defended that Brazil should return to valuing respect and responsibility. “We need to provoke more and more respectability between powers, institutions and people,” he said. “And public men must be responsible for their functions. We need to guarantee needy people a sustainable and responsible value program, give it any name you like, Bolsa Família or another. But it is possible to balance people’s minimal need with fiscal responsibility. If we break the spending ceiling and become populist, we will all pay the bill,” he said.