Pulse, at last a Fiat compact SUV

Fiat’s first compact SUV in Brazil has 19.6 cm of ground clearance (Photos: disclosure)

Among the highest-volume brands, Fiat was the last to introduce a compact SUV. Almost two decades after the launch of the pioneer Ford EcoSport, the company this week began marketing the Pulse.

Produced in Betim, MG, the vehicle comes with two engine options, manual or automatic transmission and five configurations. The cheapest configuration is the Drive 1.3 (107 hp) with manual transmission, which starts at R$ 79,990. Among the highlights are four airbags, LED headlights and automatic air conditioning.

Pulse’s luggage compartment has a capacity of 370 liters The interior of the entry version, with manual transmission In the top-of-the-line version, the screen of the multimedia center is bigger and the finish is in leather The instrument panel is similar to the one used at Toro A view of the rear space of the new Fiat model

The top of the line, called Impetus, has a 1 liter turbo engine (130 hp) associated with an automatic transmission of the CVT type and is offered for R$ 115,990. In this option, it has bicolor painting, leather finishing and digital instrument panel.

Regarding the size, the Pulse is closer to models such as Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X, Honda WR-V and Volkswagen Nivus.

COMPACT SUVS IN BAHIA

In the Bahian market, the leadership of the segment that Pulse is debuting belongs to Hyundai Creta. In accumulated sales from January to October 22, there were 2,443 license plates in the state.

Second place is the Jeep Renegade (1468), which is followed by Nissan Kicks (1,247), Chevrolet Tracker (1,124) and Volkswagen T-Cross (976), closing the top five.

STONIC CONFIRMED

Kia confirmed that it will sell Stonic in the Brazilian market in the first half of November.

According to the company, the main attribute of the Stonic version destined for the country is its Kappa engine with three cylinders turbo GDI (direct injection) of 1 liter, gasoline, with hybrid system MHEV 48V (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), capable to generate 120 hp of power and torque of 20.5 kgfm.

The hybrid compact SUV will cost R$149,990.

Kia’s SUV has the same powertrain as Crete, but is hybrid

MULTIPURPOSE ENGINE

General Motors announced in the United States that at the beginning of next year it will market a V8 engine that can be adapted for various vehicles.

In the US, GM will sell aspirated V8 engine that yields more than a thousand hp

Called a “box engine” as it will be sold complete, the ZZ632 is a 10.4 liter, or 632 cubic inch, V8 that delivers an incredible 1,017 horsepower and 121 kgfm of torque.

This aspirated big block spins up to 7,000 rpm and is based on a 1958 Chevrolet engine.

HYBRID IN THE OUTLET

BMW started to offer the X3 with hybrid propulsion in three versions, always with the same mechanical set. The highlight is the combination of engines to generate the combined power of 292 hp and reach 42.8 kgfm of total torque.

BMW is offering three hybrid versions of the X3 in the country

The engines are associated with the eight-speed automatic transmission and transfer the power to the four wheels thanks to the all-wheel drive system. The starting price is R$ 399,950 (xDrive 30e X-Line).

THE MOST VALUABLE

The Interbrand consultancy released a new edition of Best Global Brands, which selects the 100 most valuable brands in the world. Overall, Apple led and the first automotive brand is Toyota, in seventh position overall.

Then, among the car brands, appear Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, Honda, Hyundai, Audi, Volkswagen, Ford and Porsche.

NOT AVAILABLE

Responsible for publicizing Toyota’s hybrid system in the country, the Prius is no longer being imported.

The Prius hybrid is out of Toyota’s catalog in the Brazilian market

The model was the brand’s first with this technology in the national market and also a pioneer with the bi-fuel system, later adopted in the Corolla and Corolla Cross.