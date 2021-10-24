Quartararo is champion of 2021; Márquez wins GP at Misano

Fabio Quartararo is the champion of MotoGP in 2021! Francesco Bagnaia tried everything to save the French match point in the GP of Emilia Romagna, and seemed in a position to make it happen, leading and holding Mark Marquez until his fall with five laps to go.

With that, Marc Márquez wins for the third time in the season, the second in the year, with Pol Espargaró in second and Enea Bastianini in third, with champion Fabio Quartararo in fourth after a flawless recovery run from 15th position.

They completed the top ten: Johann Zarco, Álex Rins, Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi, in his last race on Italian soil before retiring from MotoGP at the end of this season.

Fourthraro arrived at the weekend having the first match point in hands. But Bagnaia had an ideal Saturday to try his best to play the decision to Portimão. With a 52-point advantage, the French Yamaha rider did not do well in the classification, leaving only 15th position, while the Ducati rider took pole position.

The dramas started even before the start. Coming out of the back of the grid, Brad Binder suffered a crash on his way to the grid. With only minimal damage, KTM pulled him back into the pits to start from the pitlane.

At the start, Bagnaia managed to come out well and remain in the lead, with Miller as his squire. Back there, Quartararo dropped to 17th.

At the end of the first lap, the Ducati duo led, with Marc Márquez in third, with Oliveira and Pol Espargaró completing the top 5, while the French Yamaha rider recovered and moved up to 14th.

Márquez started to pressure Miller for second place, but the Australian made a good save, trying to give space for Bagnaia to open up an advantage at the front. Also on the second lap, the first fall, by Joan Mir, from Suzuki, and Danilo Petrucci, from Tech3.

Unable to open it, Bagnaia began to find himself pressured by Miller and Márquez, who were glued to him. But the escort was short-lived. At the end of the fourth lap, the Australian fell in the last sector, leaving his teammate to be attacked by the six-time champion.

With 10 laps elapsed, out of a total of 27, Bagnaia kept ahead, but with Márquez still in his sights. The two were flying, opening more than 3s for Pol Espargaró in third, Oliveira in fourth and Morbidelli closing the top 5. Fourthraro, on the other hand, continued in his recovery test and occupied the ninth position, in the middle of a chase against Rins.

Afterwards, we had crashes by Takaaki Nakagami, Jorge Martín and Iker Lecuona, with the Japanese LCR Honda rider managing to return to the track, while Álex Márquez retired with mechanical problems on his bike.

At the start of the 15th lap, Márquez kept Bagnaia in his sights, while Quartararo, in ninth, joined the peloton that went from Aleix Espargaró, fifth, to Marini, eighth. Pol Espargaró and Oliveira had a fight of their own for the last podium position.

With ten laps to go, Quartararo had already got rid of Marini, Morbidelli and Rins, moving to sixth place, while Bagnaia continued to give everything he could to hold Márquez, even making the fastest lap with the right to a track record. Of the peloton, there was only Aleix Espargaró for the French Yamaha, while Pol and Oliveira were far ahead, with almost 8s ahead.

Quartararo passed Aleix and took fifth place with five laps to go. At this point, his recovery race came to an end, as he would have no performance to reduce the 7s5 lead that Pol and Oliveira had up front, in their private fight for third position. Up front, Bagnaia followed followed by Márquez, opening 7s for Pol and Oliveira.

But it was all over with four laps to go. Bagnaia suffered a takedown while leading, leaving the title in Quartararo’s lap. With another fall, from Oliveira, the Yamaha Frenchman even moved up to third position.

In the end, Marc Márquez won at Misano, his second in a row and third of the season. Honda also secured a double on the podium, with Pol Espargaró in second and Enea Bastianini completing the podium after passing champion Fabio Quartararo on the final lap. The Frenchman finished fourth after an excellent recovery run from 15th.

They completed the top ten: Enea Bastianini, JohannZarco, Álex Rins, Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi after coming out last.

Still very emotional, Quartararo was interviewed by the international broadcaster, but he couldn’t hold back for a long time.

“I still can’t believe it. I can’t even speak. Now I’m living my dream. And having my family here with me… I’m going to enjoy it a lot tonight and until the end of the season.”

MotoGP takes a week off and resumes its activities between November 5th and 7th, with the Algarve GP, the category’s second passage through the Portimão circuit in 2021. Motorsport.com you get complete coverage of the world’s top motorcycle speed category.

