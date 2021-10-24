Rafael Portugal and wife lose R$1.2 million in coup

Rafael Portugal and your wife Vaneli they were victims of a scam worth nearly R$ 1.2 million by a company that claimed to be trading Bitcoin.

A Who contacted Vaneli, who confirmed the information. “The information is true, yes. Like thousands of other customers, we both had several contracts with GAS, precisely because we believed the company really invested in cryptocurrencies. We trusted the people who introduced us to the company as an investment possibility and we did so. There wasn’t any kind of awkwardness on our part regarding the work of GAS, because we always received all the payments due since the first contract”, she said.

On his Instagram account, Rafael Portugal was keen to reassure fans. “Passing to reassure everyone who is texting me, thank you for the affection. I didn’t lose, I wasn’t harmed at any time and everything will be resolved”, he wrote. The couple sues the company and asks for back all the money invested.

RAFAEL PORTUGAL COMMENTS ON TIAGO LEIFERT’S DEPARTURE FROM GLOBO

the output of James Leifert TV Globo took everyone by surprise, whether it was the fans who loved to follow him on “BBB” and “The Voice Brasil” (which he will still present for the last time this year), or his fellow broadcasters.

One of the great partners of the presenter on the reality show most watched by Brazilians was Rafael Portugal, responsible for running the “CAT BBB”, whose syntony with Leifert was enormous and left the screen.

Because of this, it was no surprise that the comedian published a publication honoring and saying goodbye to the journalist on his official Instagram profile along with a photo of both of them in “Big Brother Brasil”.

“Hello, Tiago Leifert is going where?”, he joked right away, before actually saying goodbye. “Thanks for the affection you always have, how lucky for me to have been part of this program with you all these Tuesdays of CAT.”

