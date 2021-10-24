Rafael Portugal falls in the Bitcoin Pharaoh’s coup and loses R$ 1.2 million

the comedian Rafael Portugal and his wife, Vanelli Portugal, were victims of the financial pyramid scheme carried out by the Bitcoin pharaoh. The couple invested R$1.2 million in a company that offered Bitcoin trading, that is, investments in cryptocurrencies.

Read too

The investment was made by the couple between August 2020 and March 2021. In the signed contracts, there was a clause guaranteeing the monthly receipt of 10% of the profit of the amount invested. The agreement, carried out by GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, was nothing more than a pyramid scheme carried out by the “Pharaoh of Bitcoin”, arrested by the Federal Police in Operation Kryptus.

The discovery of the case involving the comedian and his wife was disclosed by journalist Léo Dias’ column, who shared images of a conversation that took place between Vanelli and GAS. O E-Investor confirmed the information with Rafael Portugal’s press office.

The images, which are part of the lawsuit filed by Rafael and his wife against the company, asking for the full refund of the amount invested, show Vanelli requesting the suspension of the profits to which he is entitled and the return on the investment.

“In this same process, we received a favorable decision from the court on our requests. We trust the authorities to investigate and clarify all the facts”, informed the comedian’s advisor to E-Investidor, in a note.

GAS Consultoria Bitcoin was headquartered in Cabo Frio, Região dos Lagos in Rio de Janeiro, and was headed by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, also known as Pharaoh of Bitcoin.

In a video, he stated that the company only provided consulting services. However, in the operation carried out by the PF, the investigation concluded that companies involved in the scheme moved around R$ 2 billion in the last 6 years. Since August 25, with the support of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Bitcoin Pharaoh pyramid scheme has been dismantled.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better