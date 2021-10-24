Rafael Portugal suffers a BRL 1.4 million blow from the “Pharaoh of Bitcoin”, and reveals the outcome of the case

Last Thursday (21), comedian Rafael Portugal and his wife, Vanelli Portugal, drew a lot of attention in the media. That’s because columnist Leo Dias revealed that the couple was the victim of a financial scam by the company ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoin’. The repercussion of the news was such that the commander of the ‘CAT BBB’ ended up commenting on the matter on social networks this Friday (22).

After countless messages from fans, friends and concerned Internet users, Portugal used Instagram to thank them for their affection and assure everyone that the situation was being investigated. “My people, I didn’t miss a thing! Moving on to reassure everyone who is sending me a message, thank you for the affection, NAMORAL! I didn’t LOSE, I wasn’t harmed at any time and everything will be resolved”, declared the comedian.

understand the case

According to information from G1, the scheme of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’, involved several clients, including Rafael and his wife. “Like thousands of other customers, we both had several contracts with GAS, precisely because we believed that the company really invested in cryptocurrencies. We trust the people who introduced us to the company as an investment possibility, and we did that”, Vanelli explained to the vehicle.

The business, which claimed to trade with cryptocurrencies, actually used the amounts invested to supply a pyramid, which was discovered by the Federal Police’s Operation Kryptus in August. Alone, Glaidson owned four companies, which together are worth around R$136 million – two of them in Rio de Janeiro and two in São Paulo.

During the business with the company, Rafael and his wife had no suspicion that they were being harmed. “There wasn’t any kind of awkwardness on our part regarding the work of GAS, because we always received all the payments due since the first contract. Proof of this is that we took a long time to distribute the judicial process, which only occurred by the exclusive decision of the Gomes & Raner Advogados office, which represents our interests”, declared Vanelli.

After the discovery, Rafael and Vanelli filed a lawsuit against GAS Consultoria Bitcoin for material damage valued at R$ 1.2 million. Those responsible for the defense of the couple claim that Glaidson and his wife, Mirelis Zerpa – who is at large and is wanted by Interpol – did not honor the signed contracts and neither returned the amount invested by the humorist and his wife, much less paid for other damages. materials.

Glaidson was arrested in a mansion in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on August 30th. The process runs since September 21st. However, a court decision, made on the 28th of the same month, determined the arrest (preventive measure consisting in the judicial seizure of the debtor’s assets, to ensure the future collection of the debt) of R$ 1.4 million in GAS accounts . Also according to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the amount invested by Portugal, the value of the arrest covers interest, monetary correction and legal costs. The amount has not yet been paid to Rafael and Vanelli, but fortunately they seem to be on the way to recovering what they invested.