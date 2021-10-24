Rafael Vitti and Tatá Werneck hold their daughter’s dream birthday party

Actor Rafael Vitti and comedian Tatá Werneck are celebrating Clara Maria’s two years of life

The actor Rafael Vitti and the comedian Tata Werneck are celebrating the two years of life of their daughter Clara Maria. To celebrate the date, the couple held a beautiful home party for the baby. The decoration of the party was a true dream and the theme chosen for the celebration was the Moana animation.

Tatá Werneck showed details of his daughter’s birthday party. By showing the beautiful decoration of the party, the comedian thanked those responsible for organizing the celebration. “Lorena Duque you are wonderful! Thank you! Thanks for the beautiful table Cacá! You are so wonderful,” she said.

the father of Rafael Vitti, also actor João Vitti, made a beautiful statement to his granddaughter on her birthday. “Clara brightened! Today is her day, this little drop of people, little seed of Hope and the special love of my life. Happy Birthday, Cacá! GrandpaJão loves you and while life allows me, I will follow your steps and I will extend my hand to you together, let us unveil the gardens of harmony and happiness!”, said grandpa proudly.

Clara Maria’s grandfather and father of Rafael Vitti also showed a beautiful poetry made by Poetry with Jesus for his granddaughter. Poetry says: “She loved you before she even met you, she was waiting for you even before you were born. An enchanted, overflowing, passionate mother, October 23, 2019, on a vibrant copper morning, received her a noble gift. Soft like wool, fluffy like a bunny, wrapped in love, decorated with affection, where the sender was the creator. The sun was smiling outside, the moon was sleeping simply and God was singing softly, here she comes, the little sheep in history, the lady of your life, so rare, so beautiful, welcome Clara Maria. Beloved girl, little jabuticaba eyes, guava skin, Clarinha that brightens, overflows with light, brightened. She was chosen by Jesus and arrived like sand from the sea that decorates the ground, a star came to lighten, to lighten the heart with hope. Charming girl who teaches, Clarex already dominates. You are a child, a rose, you are a diamond, a precious stone that knows how to shine. Bright and beautiful, she shines with joy and knows how to love, chosen as little, perfect and loving, daddy’s face and mommy’s face, mommy’s face and daddy’s way, actually a mixture. She’s good, she goes and she comes in seconds, smiling at people, covering the world with good things. All golden, all dancing, contagious, your laugh is the favorite, the most important sound, the most beautiful melody, God is good and knows what he does. 23 on this day, in a tone of peace, like a beautiful flower that blooms, she was born Clara Maria, a baby, a daughter, and with her, a family was also born!”.

