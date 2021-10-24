Rafinha explains Felipão’s request that generated controversy and recalls “spectacular football” by Renato’s Grêmio

Credit: Photo: Montage on promotional images

On the eve of a 2-2 draw with Cuiabá at the Arena, a widely publicized information by the RS press angered coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who vehemently denied that Grêmio players had asked him for a squad and a more offensive stance. team on the field – remember the case here.

In an interview given to the GZH website, Grêmio defender Rafinha spoke about the case and confirmed that the players wanted more offensive, but denied that there was a direct request from athletes to the then coach:

“Players feel more comfortable that way. It’s not that we proposed this to Felipão. He was worried about marking, but he didn’t prohibit us from playing. But as he adopted a more conservative, more defensive team, we didn’t have as much power to attack. We talked many times between us so that we could reach a consensus so that we had more offensive power. But we didn’t ask Professor Felipão to play like that. We talked with Professor Felipe so that we could add this offensive power together with his ideas. But he was our commander. Who decided it was him. We were there to do what he wanted. Nobody wanted to change any game system. He was the coach. We just wanted to add some ideas with his ideas so that we could have this flexibility to attack more during the matches”, explained Rafinha.

Rafinha remembers Renato at Grêmio

Requested by Renato Portaluppi at Grêmio, Rafinha didn’t even work with the coach, who left before his release to act. But, in the same interview, the side praised the work left behind and indicated that the group felt the exit:

“Grêmio was five years old with Renato alone, with many achievements and spectacular football. The group already knew Renato and was used to his work method. It was difficult”, admitted the player, before talking about other coaches:

“Tiago Nunes arrived and had a wonderful start, with several matches without losing. We won State. But then there was… No excuse. Emphasize right there that it is not an excuse. But the coronavirus stop made us very uncomfortable. We lost strength. Despite the wonderful work, Tiago Nunes did not win, which ended up culminating in the departure of Tiago Nunes. Felipão came with a more conservative working method. Felipão had been doing a good job, but the victories were not coming. Even though we played good games, in the end we conceded a goal and lost. We lost several games where the opponent kicked a ball into the goal and scored the goal”.

Now with Vagner Mancini, Grêmio de Rafinha tries to leave the 19th place with 26 points visiting Atlético-GO on Monday, 20h.

