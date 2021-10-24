Raise ceiling to pay aid will hurt the poorest, Economists warn | Economy

MARCOS CORRÊA/PR More inflation and interest: raising spending ceilings to pay aid will have a boomerang effect and harm the poorest

The rise of the dollar and the fiscal pressure with the increase in government expenses, due to the change in the spending ceiling to pay aid of R$ 400 promised by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), just over a year before the elections, take banks and consultancies to project more inflation and higher-than-expected increase in interest rates.

Some houses project interest rates above 10% in 2022 and the inflation target will be overshot, in addition to this year, also in 2022. Result: the poorest, who should benefit from the government measure, may end up being the most harmed, as inflation erodes the value of money, especially of the target population of promised aid. And the entire economy suffers from high interest rates, the only alternative for the Central Bank to try to contain the already high price increases.

See below the opinion of some economists, heard by Jornal Nacional, on the effects of recent measures taken by the Bolsonaro government, with the approval of minister Paulo Guedes.

MARCELO NERI, former president of IPEA

– “I think that we are perhaps not doing anything economic or social. We are creating great uncertainty, which is bad for everyone. They lose public finances, the economy, people lose, in particular the poorest . So, I think we are not on a good economic or social agenda. The risk is of a boomerang effect. The money, which should help, ends up losing value because of inflation.”

SIMÃO SILBER, professor at USP

– “The measures that the government announced this week have an unfavorable effect on those who will receive Brazil Aid. Why? Because by increasing the exchange rate and having an effect on inflation, this erodes the value of the R$ 400 that are promised by the government in 2022. And, obviously, for the general public, there is no such assessment in an adequate way, because they are very simple people who, receiving the R$ 400, will realize that rising inflation has eroded purchasing power part of this money. The victim is always known: it is the Brazilian citizen. The government has sought a second-tier populist path, which is very unfavorable for the Brazilian citizen.”

MAÍLSON DA NÓBREGA, former Minister of Finance

– “The spending ceiling was designed to limit expenditure that the government manages to control and eliminate from the control of inclusion in the ceiling of others that it has no control. Abandoning the spending ceiling logic can create difficulties in making decisions about investing, decisions to consume, the interest rate will rise more. Inflation, as it stands today, essentially harms the less favored strata, because it is an inflation that essentially affects food and energy. Therefore, energy has to do with transport. Food it has to do with the basic food basket. Therefore, the poor suffer more”.

– “We are talking about a poorly designed policy, without any effort to contain spending. On the contrary. The PEC dos Precatórios (used as a last-minute instrument to change the spending ceiling) is further increasing the space for spending with electoral objectives , which violates the rule of the democratic game”.

ALEXANDRE SCHWARTZMAN, former director of International Relations at the Central Bank of Brazil

– “There are other alternatives to fund this program that would not involve all this workaround around the ceiling. A clear example: rapporteur’s amendments. Why are we going to spend R$ 20 billion on rapporteur’s amendments? Why are we going to keep the electoral fund for this year? So, are we going to look at the set of programs that we have in Brazil, are we going to convince that all of them are meritorious and efficient and that there is nothing to be improved? You have to be very naive to believe in this kind of thing”.