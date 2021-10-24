Rajon Rondo gets bizarrely involved in Lakers fan expulsion

nba_rajon_rondo_envolves_in_a_bizarre_way_in_expulsion_of_fan_in_game_do_lakers

Friday’s game between the Lakers and Suns could go two very different ways. Either the team may have taken a reality check on account of all the confusion surrounding the confrontation, or it shows that the path to an adjustment may be more difficult than many expected.

In addition to the fight that involved Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo was another player who was involved in a bizarre episode overnight.

At one point in the third period, Rondo walked over to a fan sitting on the side of the court and pointed his fingers in his face in what looked like a gun signal. The fan responded by slapping Rondo’s hand and was immediately expelled by one of the Staples Center security guards.

It is unclear what, and if, the fan told Rondo that the player had such a reaction. While there is obviously zero tolerance for a fan to touch a player, Rondo certainly seemed to provoke the slap by hitting the fan in the face with the gesture of the gun.

The Lakers ended up losing to the Suns and now has two losses at the start of the new NBA season.

