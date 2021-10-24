Raphinha makes ironic post against refereeing, but says the injury is not serious: “I’m back soon” | english football

After leave Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with injured Wolverhampton, the striker Raphinha made an ironic post on Instagram against the refereeing of the match. In the bid, he receives a cart from the Moroccan Saïss, which goes with the sole of his foot on the Brazilian’s left ankle, which had to be replaced and carried to the locker room. The player, however, soon clarified that the injury is not serious.
“The best referees are in the Premier”, wrote Raphinha, with a video of the bid.
+ See Premier League table
+ See the World Cup qualifiers table
Raphinha makes an ironic post on Instagram after leaving Leeds United’s game injured — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Referee Robert Jones stopped play on the pitch and even gave Saïss a yellow card. But not for lack of Raphinha, but for the touch of the hand. The Brazilian complained a lot and then left the field jumping with only his right leg to be assisted off the pitch.
Shortly after publishing the video with the irony against refereeing, Raphinha published a selfie and declared that she is fine, and the injury is not serious.
“Speak up, guys. Just dropping by to say I’m fine, it wasn’t anything serious. I’ll be back soon. Thanks for all your affection and concern.”
Raphinha, from Leeds United, posts on Instagram saying she is fine and the injury is not serious — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The diagnosis of the lesion has not yet been released. At a press conference after the game, coach Marcelo Bielsa limited himself to saying that he will wait for the evaluation of the club’s doctors. On the way out to the locker room, Raphinha was helped by two members of the Leeds coaching staff, but managed to put her left foot on the floor.
A possible injury raises concern for Tite and the Brazilian team. The 24-year-old winger was featured in Brazil’s last qualifiers, with two goals and two assists. He would be the right name in the coach’s next call-up, which will be this Friday, for the games against Colombia, on November 11th, and Argentina, on the 16th.
Leeds United is only 17th in the Premier League, with seven points, three more than Burnley, which opens the relegation zone.
Raphinha falls on the lawn after suffering a cart during Leeds vs. Wolves — Photo: REUTERS
Raphinha receives lawn care during Leeds x Wolves — Photo: REUTERS