Razer launches new line of high performance PC components

On Thursday (21), Razer unveiled during the Razercon 2021 online event, a new portfolio of high-performance components for the PC, which includes hydraulic fans, liquid coolers, Platinum-rated ATX power supplies and a controller. fans, all aimed at those who want to give a nice “charged” on their desktops. Check out the trailer below:

“These products are just the beginning of many high-end PC components that we’ll be bringing to market soon. The slogan ‘For Gamers. By Gamers’ is at the heart of everything we do, and the new components deliver on that promise with impeccable quality and a focus on desktop users seeking high gaming performance,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of the company.

Source: Razer/Disclosure

Utilizing the latest hydraulic bearing technology in the industry, the Razer Kunai is a state-of-the-art fan, available in 120 mm and 140 mm sizes. Of course they also include LEDs with various aRGB lighting features to make any PC even more stylish!

The Razer Hanbo is an All-In-One (AIO) liquid cooler that was developed in conjunction with Asetek. Available in 240mm and 360mmm radiators, it features an improved pump inlet design that ensures quiet operation while providing maximum thermal cooling for CPUs.

ATX Razer Katana power supplies are Platinum rated, have zero RPM aRGB fans and Razer Chroma compatibility. Available in 750 watts and 1,200 watts, they are modular and their electrical components provide clean, constant energy very efficiently.

In addition to the three products mentioned above, the brand also launched Pulse Width Modulator (PWM), a new fan controller that supports up to eight Razer Kunai fans and is compatible with Razer Synapse software, aiding in better airflow control and performance thermal.

At the moment, the company has not yet released the price of the products or when they will be available in Brazil, but keep an eye on Voxel to find out more details in the future!