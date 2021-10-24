Razer will sell RGB Zephyr mask in Brazil from January for R$999

The company will also bring other products, including the Razer Enki Pro gamer chair which will cost R$ 10,999

You can keep the money! In January to Razer will make available your new RGB Zephyr mask in Brazil! The product that was definitively announced this week during the Razercon 2021, will have protection N95, used in the fight against to COVID-19 and will be released in the US for $99. The price of the product in our country will be R$999, as reported by TechTudo, almost double the price charged in the United States (in direct conversion).

Among the main features of the model Zephyr, in addition to the RGB lights, of course, we have a transparent display in the mouth, which allows expressions to be not so inhibited, it has a battery that can be charged with a USB-C cable and works with small fans that work to perform the air circulation, together with N95 filters to guarantee the filtration of at least 95% of the particles. It is worth mentioning that the look of the mask as a whole is very futuristic, which will attract many eyes wherever you go.

See below a video (in English) with more details of the new model.

In addition to the value of the new mask, the prices of other products announced in the Razercon 2021. THE Razer will bring three chairs from the new line enki, which were developed especially for gamers, Razer Enki, Razer Enki X and the Razer Enki Pro which brings a premium finish, costing BRL 3,999, BRL 2,999 and BRL 10,999 respectively, see more details of the new chairs by clicking here.



Other items that will arrive in Brazil include the phone Kraken V3 Pro that will cost BRL 1,999, the model Kraken V3 HyperSense per R$1,499 and the cheapest of the new wave will be the Kraken V3 per R$999. You can check detailed information on the new headphones by clicking here.

What did you think of the price charged in Brazil for Razer for the new Zephyr mask with RGB? And the other products, do you want to purchase any? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Razer announces its own line of liquid coolers, fans and PSUs

All with RGB, except the cooler controller



