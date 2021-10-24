Rebeca Andrade closes the World Gymnastics Championship in 6th place on the crossbar | world of artistic gymnastics

After winning a gold in the jump and a silver in the asymmetric bars, Rebeca Andrade closed her participation in the World of Artistic Gymnastics with the sixth position on the crossbar, with 12,500 points. In the final this Sunday, the Olympic champion suffered a fall right at the entrance of the apparatus, which took her out of the race for the podium. Even so, the 22-year-old gymnast equaled the result of Flávia Saraiva from Stuttgart 2019, the best placing by a Brazilian in the World Cup competition. Brazil still had Caio Souza in seventh position in the parallel bars decision.

– In gymnastics, anything can happen, both the exceptional hit and the mistake that we don’t want. But we have to keep a firm head, keep the series safe, because it makes a lot of difference. Even with a takedown, you can end up in a good place. I finished sixth, and I am very happy. In a device that I have more insecurity and I managed to get to the final, I managed to perform well. I’m very happy with everything I’ve done here, including the end of the beam – said Rebeca.

In a decision with six of the nine finalists suffering crashes, balancing within 10cm of the crossbar was the key to the medal. The gold went to the Japanese Urara Ashikawa (14.100), the silver to the German Pauline Schäfer (13.800) and the bronze to the Japanese Mai Murakami (13.733). They were the only ones without major flaws.

1 of 1 Rebeca Andrade on the crossbar at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images Rebeca Andrade on the crossbar at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Before Rebeca got into action, the first two gymnasts opened the race with takedown, including the favorite, the Chinese Luo Rui. The Japanese Urara Ashikawa was unbeaten and practically nailed her series, scoring 14,100 points and placing herself as the favorite for gold. 2017 world champion, German Pauline Schäfer-Betz also performed well and got 13,800.

Rebeca concentrated for her presentation, but she lost her balance right at the entrance of the apparatus and suffered the fall. The Brazilian recovered in the series, despite having lost movement connections, and got 12,500 points.

Mai Murakami in the sequence almost spiked his series and took 13,733 points. All-around champion in Kitakyushu, Russian Angelina Melnikova took a fall, and American Kayla DiCello also fell. American Leanne Wong closed the race with a fall on the device, still positioning herself ahead of Rebeca.

Caio Souza is 7th on the parallels

Brazil also had the participation of Caio Souza in the final of the parallels. As in qualifying, the gymnast got a good performance grade and could stick with the medalists if it weren’t for a big step in getting out of the apparatus. With 14,566 points, the Brazilian closed in seventh position.