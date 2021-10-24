Rebeca Andrade makes Brazil have the best campaign in the history of the World Cup | world of artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade with the gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The only Worlds in which Brazil had already won more than one medal was Stuttgart 2007, when Diego Hypolito won gold on the ground and Jade Barbosa bronze in the individual all-around. Thus, the campaign in Kitakyushu became the best in the country, although placing on the medal table in Germany was a better place. At the time, Brazil was fifth in a World Cup dominated by Chinese and Americans. In Japan, the country was the sixth in the ranking.
Kitakyushu Worlds Medal Board
1 – China – 5 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes
2 – Japan – 2 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze
3 – Italy – 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze
4 – United States – 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronzes
5 – Russian Gymnastics Federation – 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronzes
6 – Brazil – 1 gold and 1 silver
6 – Philippines – 1 gold and 1 silver
8 – Germany – 1 silver
9 – Finland – 1 bronze
9 – Israel – 1 bronze
9 – Ukraine – 1 bronze
Now Brazil has 16 medals in the history of the World Cup conquered by seven gymnasts. In addition to Rebeca, World Championship medalists are also Diego Hypolito (2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze on the ground), Arthur Zanetti (1 gold and 3 silver on the rings), Daiane dos Santos (1 gold on the ground), Arthur Nory (1 gold in the fixed bar), Daniele Hypolito (1 silver on the ground) and Jade Barbosa (1 bronze in the all-around and 1 bronze in the vault).
Rebeca Andrade receives the gold medal in jumping at the World Gymnastics Championship
In number of finals, Brazil went to five decisions in Kitakyushu, three with Rebeca Andrade (jump, bars and beam) and two with Caio Souza (general individual and parallel). A number lower than the six finals of the 2019 Worlds and the seven of 2018, but in both editions the country had a complete team. In Japan, in addition to Rebeca and Caio, Arthur Nory competed in the fixed bar, but did not advance to the final.