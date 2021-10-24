Rebeca Andrade makes Brazil have the best campaign in the history of the World Cup | world of artistic gymnastics

The only Worlds in which Brazil had already won more than one medal was Stuttgart 2007, when Diego Hypolito won gold on the ground and Jade Barbosa bronze in the individual all-around. Thus, the campaign in Kitakyushu became the best in the country, although placing on the medal table in Germany was a better place. At the time, Brazil was fifth in a World Cup dominated by Chinese and Americans. In Japan, the country was the sixth in the ranking.