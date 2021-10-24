Rebuilding the Hymen, a Matter of Life and Death in Afghanistan | International

The plot of the love story between Leila and Ehsan revolves around honor, religion, family, violence, tribalism, an ancient culture and a lot of stubbornness. The entry of the Taliban and the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan further complicates the historic vulnerability of women — and some men — in this Central Asian country, due to notorious honor killings, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW). ). Despite everything, these Kabul Romeo and Juliet struggle to avoid their separation. For this purpose, and in a context of growing pressure on the female population, the young woman underwent an operation to reconstruct the hymen.

Leila, 22, is of Tajik ethnicity. Ehsan, the same age as her, belongs to the Pashtun ethnic group. She is a student of Sanitary Technology. He, from Economics. They joined their lives three years ago. Since then, although they do not live together, they have tried to maintain a common project in the Afghan capital. They admit that sharing a roof, being independent and deciding for themselves about their future is almost a utopia. But they are reluctant to go the way others, usually their families, decide for them. Although they are aware that their life is in danger, they agree to tell their story to EL PAÍS, which does not publish their real names.

The couple does not rule out the possibility of trying to flee the country and free themselves from the moorings, in what is a very risky plan. He is more determined than she is. This flight from the family environment is considered a moral crime not typified in Afghan laws, but punished through the application of the strictest jurisprudence that the country’s Constitution allows in these cases. Afghan law also makes it an offense to zina, sexual relations between people who are not married to each other. Therefore, Leila and Ehsan can also be prosecuted and punished.

“So-called honor killings, including murder, are a serious problem in Afghanistan. And it is in danger of getting worse with the Taliban again at the helm, because of its misogynistic policies and attitudes and because the system for responding to gender-based violence was destroyed by the Taliban,” comments Heather Barr, associate director of women’s area at HRW, with experience as a researcher in Afghanistan. In the new Afghan government office, the Ministry of Women, supposedly in charge of protecting them, was replaced by the Ministry of Promoting Virtue and Combating Vice, a kind of moral police.

View from one of the hills of Kabul at dusk. Luis De Vega Hernández

The clandestine love affair between Leila and Ehsan suffered an earthquake when the girl’s family announced that they had already chosen a fiancé for her. The wedding was set for six months from now, to a man she didn’t pick and she isn’t in love with. Testimonies collected in recent weeks in Afghanistan confirm that arranged marriages are not a holdover from the past, nor are they confined exclusively to remote areas of the country. They are not even bound by the Taliban’s fundamentalist rigor. Some college students admit with laughter that they have married without blinking an eye to the woman their family has placed in front of them. Some girls expressed a desire to get rid of this imposition. Leila and Ehsan have half a year to go to try to stop the marriage arrangement from coming to fruition.

But, aware that the wind is blowing against them, four weeks ago she underwent clandestine surgery to reconstruct her hymen. Not arriving at marriage as a virgin would not only be a disgrace to the two families, but also a potential reason to marginalize her or even put her life in grave danger. She herself, not very loquacious, simulates the gesture of slitting the neck. Virginity testing remains frequent in Afghanistan, at the request of both authorities and the families themselves, says Heather Barr of HRW.

“I want to help girls to have a free and happy life. We were born to live free, this is our right”, argues Shakila, 30, the doctor who operated on Leila. “That’s why for me it’s so important to restore the hymen in all of them. We have a religion that forbids a girl to have relationships without being married. And those who don’t get married have to have their hymen intact”, she adds, without hiding that she is terrified of the possibility of being discovered. Not even her husband—whom she says she married by choice and lives content—knows what she does. “He would kill me,” he concludes.

Shakila, who works in a private hospital where they can’t even imagine her double life, defines herself as “a doctor and a feminist”. He reckons he’s done more than 70 hymen reconstructions in seven years, even before he graduated. Performs the procedure indoors, under local anesthesia and its own instruments. It claims to be a “simple” and “no risk” intervention. More than commenting on the dubious conditions in which he carries out his work, he prefers to focus his discourse on the spring that drives his activism. “If you don’t have the hymen when you get married, you can be killed,” she warns.

He says that the price of each intervention is around 500 dollars (about 2,850 reais), but he does not always manage to receive them, because the majority of people who seek it — 90%, he calculates — are from the middle or lower classes. Women usually come to her by word of mouth or, sometimes, he adds, she is sought out by the girl’s own parents, especially after cases of rape.

A woman chooses fabrics to buy at a stall on the road from Jalalabad to Kabul. Luis De Vega Hernández

In 2012 there were 400 girls and women imprisoned in Afghanistan for crimes related to morality, the main one that lands them in prison, according to a report. in loco by Heather Barr for HRW. With these incarcerations, the authorities send a message to those trying to avoid arranged marriages, rapes, family violence and other abuses. These are unwritten norms that restrict the behavior of Afghan women and are even more stringent in rural areas. the simple accusation of zina, often launched by husbands, brothers, parents or other family members, is enough for the authorities to pursue them without the need for evidence. The police and judicial labyrinth often plays against her, according to the HRW report in which more than 50 women were interviewed.

The increase in the number of women police officers over the past 20 years was considered an important advance in supporting the defense of women’s rights, although their presence was concentrated in urban areas. With the establishment of the Emirate, this figure disappeared, with the exception of very rare exceptions in which the work cannot be done by a man.

Leila, wearing a long black dress and a black scarf over her head, looks with doubt on the determination with which her boyfriend promises to fight to save her love. He is more than aware that being ethnic Pashtun is another hurdle facing his fiancée’s ethnic Tajik family. “We have to look for a way to continue together”, he comments, who wears a traditional peran tumble (long shirt over baggy pants) blue.

The last time they had sex was at friends’ houses. Now these daydreams with the complicity of those closest to her have been curbed by the matchmaking plans of Leila’s family. Not showing her virginity on the first night could cost her dearly. “In my mindset, as a doctor, I want them to have fun like the boys, which in reality consists of helping them to do what cannot be done here,” acknowledges Shakila. But with an inappropriate ease in this country, more than modest, the doctor clarifies the stark reality that befalls the Romeo and Juliet in this report: “Now they can’t even practice anal sex. This is a very narrow zone and would put the operation at risk”. And your own life.

