Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch the Brasileirão game

This Sunday (24), the Red Bull Bragantino receive the São Paulo at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in a match valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian championship. The game marks the meeting between the fifth and 12th place in the competition, with Tricolor needing the victory to climb to the top of the table.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

Red Bull Bragantino comes from two draws, both away from home. Against Ceará, the team conceded two goals in the final minutes and drew 2-2, a draw with a taste of defeat due to the lead by two goals ahead until the last moments of the match. Against Internacional, the opposite happened. The team lost until additions, by 1-0, when they tied with a goal by Bruno Gonçalves, in the final play of the match.

Back at their stadium, the team hopes to win again and go after a re-entry in the G4. The team, however, suffers from embezzlement, as right-back Aderlan received the third yellow card against Internacional and is suspended. In addition to him, left side Luan Cândido has muscle discomfort in the back of his left thigh and is doubtful. Arthur and Ytalo, still recovering from Covid-19, being doubts for the match.

For São Paulo, the duel is important for their position in the table, although the fight is another one. Currently in 12th position, Tricolor wants to get rid of the risk of relegation once and for all and join the top of the table. Coming from eight unbeaten games, São Paulo drew six consecutive times and won only two of their last eight matches. The team broke the streak of draws in the last round, by winning the Corinthians, 1 to 0.

São Paulo also has an extensive list of embezzlements. The team does not have strikers Calleri and Rigoni, highlights of the team, in addition to having as an embezzlement the defensive midfielder Luan, another key part of the team. Galeano, William and Walce are also out of the game. All embezzlements are due to injury.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO X SÃO PAULO

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium

Date and time: October 24, 2021, at 6:15 pm

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG), Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (MG) and Salim Fende Chavez (SP) (Fourth referee)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Where to follow: Premiere, Real Time and in audio in the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

RED BULL BRAGANTINO

​Cleiton; Weverton, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Eric Ramires, Jadsom Silva and Praxedes (Pedrinho); Artur (Helinho), Cuello and Hurtado (Ytalo).

Technician: Maurice Barbieri

Embezzlement: Aderlan (suspended)

SÃO PAULO

James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinícius), Miranda, Arboleda (Léo) and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Luciano and Pablo.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Embezzlement: Calleri, Rigoni, Galeano, Luan, William and Walce (injured)