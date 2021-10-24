Red Bull takes Mercedes on counterfoot and gives an unpredictable touch in the US

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will share the front row of the US GP (Photo: Beto Issa)

In a season in which nothing seems to be what it is, Formula 1 lived this Saturday (23) yet another episode that reinforces this maxim. Now the stage was Austin. The Circuit of the Americas emerged as a good opportunity for Mercedes to try to put Lewis Hamilton back in the lead in the championship. And Friday turned out to be promising, with black cars setting the pace, although this was not clearly reflected in the timesheets. But the day ended with the impression that the seven times champions would reproduce the same speed presented in Turkey two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Red Bull was trying to understand where it was losing to rivals. 24 hours later, this scenario has completely changed.

Just like in Istanbul, the Taureans stayed up all night looking for solutions. The team activated the factory in England to simulate what was discussed in garages in the US. And the team ended up understanding better the strange asphalt of the Texian circuit and the treatment with the tires, changing the entire configuration of the cars. This decision also put her in the spotlight. So, when it came down to it, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez knew what to do.

The Mexican, who was very comfortable on the American track and has been going through a good phase of the season, was immediately quick at the start of Q3. He even looked like a pole. But the amazing performance came from Max: the championship leader covered more than 5km of the track accurately, made good use of the change in the direction of the winds and hit all sectors of the circuit, imposing a 0s2 difference to Hamilton, who supported the first place. It was the Dutchman’s ninth pole for the year and the first for a non-Mercedes car in the Austin hybrid era.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

How was the starting grid of the US Formula 1 GP

“It might have been a little surprise, but you can clearly see that it’s been fluctuating a bit all season,” said Verstappen. “Fortunately, we are still doing it! I’m really happy with today’s performance, but we’ll see in the race – it’s a different story”, he added.

Although Max and Lewis are, at first, in the same strategy – both start from medium tires – Red Bull has an important advantage: Verstappen is in first, with Pérez in third. Hamilton is only second, as Bottas is only ninth. “Yesterday, the setup with which we arrived at the track was a little out of step. We hit the car well and managed to improve traction”, revealed Christian Horner, the Red Bull boss. “We know Sergio is very good at racing and his classification has been his biggest problem this season. It is the first time that we will have two against one in the race”, he added.

Mercedes is concerned about this and did not hide their disappointment with a rating in which they expected more. It turns out that, despite Friday’s pace, the squadron made changes to the W12, with the intention of minimizing issues related to temperature and tire wear. The wind was also a decisive factor for performance, but what really seems to have made the difference is the fact that the rival made a leap in quality over the course of qualifying.

“We started very well in the first practice and, little by little, they got faster and I don’t know if we got slower. It’s been a challenge,” said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton was overcome in the final moments and starts from second place this Sunday (Photo: Beto Issa)

The seven-time champion’s explanation is shared by Andrew Shovlin, the Mercedes engineer. “We didn’t have pole pace today, but it was a good effort by Lewis to put the car in the front row. Unfortunately, Valtteri has to take a penalty, which puts him ninth on the grid, but at least it’s a circuit where you can overtake.”

“Strategically it will be a little more difficult with Red Bull having the two cars close together, but ultimately it will depend on who handles the tyres best. The wind is also making things difficult and the track is very complicated for the tyres, so it will be a challenge, but that could also create opportunities,” he added.

Due to the abrasive asphalt and the nature of the layout, this is a two-stop race, at least. Right now, energy drinkers are better understanding the working window of rubber, but running pace can hold traps. It’s what Mercedes clings to. “There are a number of two-pit-stop tactics that are quite similar depending on the circumstances of the race, so this race looks set to be an intense strategic battle,” said Pirelli boss Mario Isola.

So it doesn’t seem right to bet on logic. Once again, the dispute between the two protagonists is open and evenly matched.

The US GP, 17th stage of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship, is scheduled to start at 4 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.