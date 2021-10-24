Released in Japan in 2018, Fantasy Life Online is announced to the west and will receive Beta even in Argentina ⋆

the publisher Boltrend Games announced that it will bring the RPG Fantasy Life Online to the west soon. According to the information, the title will receive a Closed Beta from October 28th to November 5th on Android in Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Finland, Romania, and Argentina. Upon completion of the Closed Beta, all player progress will be removed. In addition, any money spent on the game during the period will be refunded double when the title is released in Open Beta in the future.

Launched in Japan in 2018, after several delays, Fantasy Life Online is a multiplayer RPG for mobile devices developed by Level-5 studio, a sequel to the RPG and Fantasy Life life simulator released for Nintendo 3DS in 2012. The title allows players to live, together with up to three friends, a second life in a fantasy universe full of magical creatures. In the game, players have the possibility to choose one of up to twelve different classes, which will determine how the player will have to deal with different situations that may happen along their journey.

Classes are divided into combat, harvesting, and item crafting classes. In addition to the traditional warrior, paladin or hunter, in Fantasy Life Online, players can also choose classes such as chef, fisherman and farmer. In addition to participating in combats against the most diverse creatures, in the title, players must also manage their own village. That is, by selling some items you’ve produced, or buying items from other villagers, you not only enrich your village’s local economy, but you can also get improvements for your team of heroes. For more information, visit this page.

