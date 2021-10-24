Renato reveals a problem that nobody knew about and that caused him to lose Bruno Henrique

Flamengo’s coach spoke about the situation of shirt 27, who suffered an injury to his left thigh

This Saturday (23), after the defeat by 3 to 1 to Fluminense, at Maracanã, in classic by brazilian, coach Renato Gaúcho once again commented on the embezzlement that Flamengo has had in recent games. One of them, the attacker Bruno Henrique, which was used as an example for the coach to confirm that he has not been sparing his players in games.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Some weeks ago, shirt 27 suffered an injury to the adductor muscle of the left thigh and that’s why the team has been embezzled. And according to Renato, Bruno Henrique he only got to this situation because he had not been spared before..

The coach also mentioned other players, such as the midfielder Arrascaeta’s Giorgian and the attacker Peter, who went through the same situation.

“I haven’t spared any players until today. The only time I saved was against ABC, in the Copa do Brasil. Today, for the outsiders who like to riot in here, today we’re paying for Bruno Henrique because we put the Bruno Henrique when he should have been spared. He had been complaining a lot about the adductor and we put him to play, just to show that we weren’t saving, and it broke out, it hurt. Pedro had very bad pain in his knee, we took him to play against Athletico-PR, we knew the need, but we were taking a risk. He played 15, 20 minutes, it aggravated his injury. Afterwards people will think we are saving players. We are losing players precisely to put them on the field.” started by saying.

“Arrascaeta was supposed to rest, but we put him on the field. I ask, where are we saving? We are working hard to put the players on the field. My conscience is clear. We know the daily work. We won’t always get the victories, that people understand the problems. The examples are there,” he concluded.



1 Related

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021 will have full coverage of the Disney Group’s sports channels, with Live broadcast at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

With the result, the red-black dropped to third place in the Brasileirão table, with 46 points, 10 less than the leader Atlético-MG, which still takes the field this Sunday (24), against the Cuiabá, and can open up to 13 points of advantage over the Cariocas.