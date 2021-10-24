Resident Evil – Welcome to Raccoon City: All About Movie Reboot

Story, cast, characters, when it premieres and everything about the new Resident Evil movie

resident Evil remains strong and strong in games, but its story in theaters is a little different. The franchise of Capcom inspired a series of films, starring Milla Jovovich, and directed by Paul WS Anderson, who have gained a considerable fan base even as they shunned the source material as much as possible.

Now, the saga returns to theaters in a new adaptation, which promises absolute fidelity to the games. See everything you need to know about Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City!

Does the new Resident Evil have a connection with previous movies?

Not! The whole idea behind the project is to serve as a new starting point. The movies starring Milla Jovovich are a huge box office success, but the reception of the public and critics pointed out that everything had already moved too far from the base material, with an increasingly complex and absurd mythology.

Thus, Welcome to Raccoon City step on the brakes and go back, with a new cast, new universe and a plot more faithful to classic games. The decision, of course, caused a lot of bullshit. The idea of ​​a reboot had been discussed since 2009, but confirmation only came in May 2017 for Martin Moszkowicz, president of Constantin Films – the producer of the previous films and owner of the franchise rights of the Capcom.

For reference, the feature Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter it had hit theaters in January of that year. In other words, at the time of the reboot announcement, Milla Jovovich was doing interviews to promote the physical media release of her latest film. Just two days after the news of the reboot, the actress made a very acidic statement to the comic book:

“Good luck with that. With these franchises, a lot of people tend to put their horses in front of the cart, and that’s dangerous. They’ve been wanting a Resident Evil reboot for ages, and hey: I love the Resident Evil world. It’s an amazing franchise, and I would do the same if I were a producer. What makes Resident Evil so special is that the people involved really loved what they were doing and the fans of the games. I suggest finding people with that same passion before discussing a reboot. In this genre people are very sensitive to falsehood. There are legitimate fans of science fiction, action and horror, and they are not idiots. They can smell when something is done with love, and when something is done just to monetize an opportunity.”

This, of course, did not prevent the reboot of resident Evil to continue in development. Milla Jovovich and her husband, director Paul WS Anderson, continued into the world of game adaptations with Monster Hunter (2020), also based on a Capcom game.

This time, things didn’t work out so well, and the project was a critical failure – with 45% approval in the Rotten Tomatoes – and also at the box office, with a measly US$42 million in worldwide revenues.

What’s the plot?

The film simultaneously adapts the first resident Evil – more specifically the 2002 remake – and also Resident Evil 2 (1998). The first plot follows a team of STARS agents investigating Spencer Mansion in 1998.

The team is made up of Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Albert Wesker and Barry Burton, who enter the isolated location in the Arklay Mountains. Inside, however, they discover that not only is the mansion filled with the undead, creatures and riddles, but that it is also a front for dangerous pharmaceutical experiments.

The second game shows the inevitable contagion when the virus escapes from Spencer Mansion, with the neighboring town of Raccoon City suffering a rapid and chaotic epidemic of the undead. In the midst of this whole mess, Claire Redfield – Chris Redfield’s sister – investigates the Umbrella Corporation, whom he suspects has started the infection. On her journey, she ends up crossing paths with Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie cop whose first day in the police department is marked by an outbreak of the virus.

The film will focus on Claire and Leon as protagonists, but will develop both main events, with scenes in the Spencer Mansion and the streets of Raccoon City.

Who is in the cast of the new Resident Evil?

Who leads the cast of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It’s Kaya Scodelario. The actress, daughter of a Brazilian mother and an English father, became known for playing the young Effy in the series skins, Teresa in the movies of Maze Runner, and have starred in the suspense Killer Predators (2019). In the movie, she will live Claire Redfield, whose investigation of the Umbrella Corporation ends up bumping into perverse secrets.

advance game it will be Leon S. Kennedyrookie cop who is forced to adapt when the zombie apocalypse begins in Raccoon City on his first day on the job. The Canadian actor started his career early, with a recurring role in the children’s series Brilliant victory, and recently starred in projects like Now Apocalypse, Shaft (2019) and Zombieland: Shoot Twice (2019).

Robbie Amell, the cousin of Stephen Amell (arrow), it will be Chris Redfield. The actor is known for The baby sitter (2017), Code 8: Renegades (2019) and Upload (2020). Your character, in addition to being Claire’s brother, is an agent of the special organization STARS who finds himself involved in something macabre while exploring the corridors of Spencer Mansion.

Hannah John-Kamen, British actress known for Tomb Raider: The Origin (2018), Ant Man and the wasp (2018) and Player #1 (2018), will live Jill Valentine. The character is Chris Redfield’s partner at STARS, and experiences the horrors of Spencer Mansion firsthand alongside the team. The character became even more popular in games when he starred Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999).

Closing the main cast, is Tom Hopper. The British actor is best known for playing Luther in The Umbrella Academy (coincidence?), but also had roles in game of Thrones and The Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). he will live Albert Wesker, the STARS captain who leads the mission at Spencer Mansion – with suspected ulterior motives.

Who is the team behind the new Resident Evil?

the reboot of resident Evil in theaters has been in development for some time. In 2017, it was announced that the project would be produced by James Wan, director of Evil Invocation, Deadly Games and Malignant, with script of greek russian, in Mortal Kombat (2021). That didn’t last long: James Wan dropped out in December 2018, claiming that his version was canceled, and expressing frustration with the premature announcement.

In the same month, it was revealed that the filmmaker Johannes Roberts would assume the role of director and screenwriter. The English filmmaker is known within the horror genre for the films deep fear and also by The Strangers: Night Hunt (2018).

In August 2019, the director commented to the Bloody Disgusting that he was the one who suggested a new version for the reboot, which the people at Constantin Films loved, and described his film as follows:

“It will be super scary. Very, very scary. And let’s go back to the roots of gaming.”

When does the new Resident Evil movie open?

After some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the debut of Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City takes place November 24th at the movies.

Excited for the reboot? Did you like the films by Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson? Leave everything in the comments below, and take the opportunity to check our franchise ranking resident Evil in theaters, from worst to best: