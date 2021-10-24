Resident says that column of building that collapsed presented problems

One of the survivors of the collapse of a building in Nilópolis, in Baixada Fluminense, says he had noticed a serious problem in one of the building’s columns the week before. The three-story building collapsed early this morning (24), leaving one person dead and three injured.

Jorge Luiz dos Santos Brandão, 54, lived with his partner in the apartment on the third floor of the building. He reveals that about a week ago he noticed a serious problem in one of the ten columns located in the building’s garage. The property was located on Coronel José Muniz street, in the Olinda neighborhood, one of the main ones in the municipality of Nilópolis.

“Inside the garage there were ten columns, but since last week we heard a noise and saw the column appearing with the iron, fallen on the floor. We took a photo to send to the owner, but there was no time to resolve it.”

Jorge Luiz dos Santos Brandão, survivor of the collapse

Also according to Brandão, residents did not imagine that a tragedy of this magnitude could happen in the place.

“It wasn’t that, out of desperation. After about three days, I said I had to call the Civil Defense to have a look. But there were ten columns, there was just a problem [visível] in a. But as the other columns are all streaked with that thick roughcast and it didn’t live when it was made [não sei o estado das outras]”.

Facade of the building that collapsed in Nilópolis Image: Google Maps

According to Brandão, the tragedy could have been even more serious, as a family was expected to move into the apartment on the second floor, which was empty, next week.

He says he just suffered a cut on his nose. His partner, 62 years old, had bruises on her body and is still being treated at the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu. She had lived on the property for 15 years. A little over a year ago, Brandão moved to the place.

The man had just received the news that a 26-year-old young man living on the first floor had died in the collapse. He was shaken by the tragedy.

“I’m just really feeling sorry for my friend from the first floor, who has now learned that he has died. It was the great loss we had. A young boy, full of life ahead of us,” he said.

The survivor tells that his family lost everything in the collapse, but that his focus at the moment is not that yet.

“We lost everything. I have two cars in the garage, but I’m not even thinking about it right now. I’m just trying to get the documents, because we don’t have any”, he adds.

Building Neighbor: “It was like an explosion”

Retailer Robson Erbe da Costa, 66, has a building material store near the accident site. According to him, the neighbors in the building were surprised by a crash in the early morning.

“People were terrified, it was like an explosion. Everyone went out on the street to see, there was only dust at the top. After the dust fell, we went to help the people. First aid was already provided by the firefighters, that arrived quickly,” he says.

The neighbor also reports the existence of cracks in the building.

“The building had some cracks for years. He was warned, but they didn’t take any action”, recalled the merchant.

Firefighters follow in search

According to the Fire Department, teams from the Nilópolis barracks were called at 6:45 am to assist the victims of the landslide. In addition to Brandão, his wife and the 26-year-old who died in the landslide, a 19-year-old girl was also injured and was taken to the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu.

According to Rio’s Secretary of State for Civil Defense, Fire Brigade Colonel Leandro Monteiro, the corporation’s teams continue to search for victims, despite information from neighbors indicating that all residents were rescued.

“We talked to neighbors and the removed victims and they say there were only four people in the building and a dog, but the protocol is only to end the searches after the dog sweeps,” he said, in an interview with Globo News.

Monteiro also said that the Municipal and State Civil Defense were called to assess whether the construction of the building is legal. “There will be an assessment, expertise and we will be able to confirm what happened,” he added.

The Secretary of Civil Defense of Nilópolis, Flávio Vergueiro, was at the site and stated that a first analysis ruled out structural damage to the properties adjacent to the building that collapsed.

“Thank God the neighboring buildings are ok. On the surface we have assessed and none appears to be risky. The building has tipped to the right side,” he said in an interview with CNN.