Result of Lotofácil 2355: Saturday numbers (10/23/21)

This Saturday, October 23, the lotofácil contest 2355 was drawn at 8:32 pm (Brasilia time). To win the prize, which was estimated at R$1.5 million, players needed to match the 15 tens.

Lotofácil 2355 result on Saturday

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2355 were: 02-03-04-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-18-19-20-21-25.

Lotofácil Award

By dialing from 11 numbers of the result of Lotofácil contest 2355, bettors can win. If there is more than one jackpot winner, the jackpot will be split equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil Contest 2355, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

