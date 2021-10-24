Ricciardo drives Earnhardt’s Nascar car on the Circuit of the Americas

Daniel Ricciardo smiles after fulfilling his dream of driving the car of idol Dale Earnhardt (Photo: Formula 1)

How the newest controversy between Verstappen and Hamilton in F1 began (Video: F1TV)

The Circuito das Américas was the stage for the realization of a childhood dream of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian driver grew up watching Nascar races and had as one of his idols Dale Earnhardt Sr., one of the great legends of the most popular motorsport category in the United States.

On this Saturday afternoon (23), Daniel had the chance to drive one of the ‘Intimidator’ cars, the 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the number #3 stamped on it. Coincidence or not, the same number Ricciardo carries on his cars since Formula 1 adopted the fixed numbering system in 2014.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Daniel Ricciardo took turns with Dale Earnhardt’s Chevrolet (Photo: Formula 1)

The car Ricciardo drove on Saturday at the Circuit des Americas, stage of this weekend’s US Formula 1 GP, belongs to the collection of Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren. It was with his boss that Daniel bet this season that he would drive Earnhardt’s car if he wins a podium in 2021.

But the oceanic man went further and took the highest place on the podium by winning the improbable Italian GP, ​​marked by McLaren’s one-two with Lando Norris in second place.

Daniel Ricciardo won the bet made with Zak Brown (Photo: Formula 1)

Brown took the Chevrolet Dale Earnhardt drove in 1984 from Europe, where his collection of vintage racing cars is located, to the United States. Ricciardo ended the exhibition with the famous zerinhos and left the vehicle with his widest smile.

Dale Sr. died just over 20 years ago, on February 18, 2001, in an accident in Daytona 500 Miles.

Daniel Ricciardo closed the exhibition with the famous zerinhos (Photo: Formula 1)

The free practice 3 of the Formula 1 US GP is scheduled for 15:00 (GMT-3), while the classification takes place at 18:00, always broadcast live by BandSports channel and F1 TV Pro streaming service.

O BIG PRIZE follows LIVE and in REAL TIME everything about the US Formula 1 GP. Follow everything here.