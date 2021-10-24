Ricciardo Drives NASCAR Idol Car at US GP: “It Worked” | formula 1

– I am breathless. I really sweated too much to handle that steering wheel. But it was cool. Just listening to the sound and shifting gears makes you feel like you’re in control. You need to fight him, but everything worked out much better than I expected – commented Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo drove Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s car at the US F1 GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The deal was made between Brown and Ricciardo at the start of the F1 season, before the driver’s debut for McLaren; however, the Australian went further and occupied the highest place on the podium in the race at Monza, taking the team’s first victory since the 2012 Brazilian GP.

“We bet the podium, we didn’t talk about victory, so I’m still waiting for something else for that victory,” joked Ricciardo.

Ricciardo wants to win Earnhardt’s car after victory in Italy

The template is part of the team CEO’s personal collection; with him Earnhardt took two wins in the 1984 NASCAR Cup Series season in Talladega and Atlanta. He was fourth in the championship in question.

Daniel Ricciardo drives Dale Earnhardt's 1984 Chevrolet Wrangler Monte Carlo at the Circuit of the Americas at the US F1 GP — Photo: Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Australian, who was inspired by Earnhardt to race with the number 3, detailed his experience with a car completely different from what he is used to in his ten years in F1:

– I felt that I was able to adapt. I wasn’t comfortable getting out of the back, you have to take a firm grip on the wheel and I’m not used to it. It gave me work. The distance from the cockpit to the steering wheel is very short, tighter than in F1, so you feel your shoulders a little pinched. But the foot area and the rest are more open. The seat is relatively comfortable and you have a little more space.

On F1’s return to the United States after a forced absence in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, Ricciardo was one of the drivers who adopted a special paint job on the helmet he will race in: the Australian’s model is inspired by the device Earnhardt used in NASCAR.

Old West, Nascar and La Palma: Drivers change helmets for US GP

Owner of seven titles and 76 victories in the 27 years in which he raced in the category, the American driver died in 2001 at the age of 49, in an accident in the 500 Miles of Daytona. Ricciardo, who was 11 at the time, remembered the day he saw his idol lose his life on television.

– I have a very photographic memory. I used to record the races, but there was a problem halfway through. I was furious. So I googled and found “Earhardt legend dies”. I couldn’t believe it, didn’t understand how. I saw the accident and it didn’t look so bad; Stewart had another one in the same race so I was like “how?” I remember walking down the hallway at home crying. I picked up the phone, called a friend and we cried together on the call – recalled the McLaren pilot.

Dale Earnhardt drives Chevrolet Monte Carlo in Daytona for 1984 NASCAR season — Photo: ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Earnhardt Sr. is the father of Dale Earnhardt Jr., a former NASCAR driver with 26 Cup Series victories over 19 seasons. Now a team owner in the Xfinity Series, the American celebrated Ricciardo’s experience with one of his father’s winning cars.

– I’m happy for Daniel and I’m also grateful for the way he celebrates my father. It makes many family members and fans smile as well – commented.

Check out the updated F1 2021 standings

Until the victory in the Italian GP, ​​Ricciardo faced a tough adaptation at McLaren, surpassed by new and more inexperienced colleague Lando Norris. The Australian is now eighth in the drivers’ championship, with his partner in fourth place.