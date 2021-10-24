Richard Gere confirmed as a witness against Salvini

American actor Richard Gere was admitted as a witness in a lawsuit against former Italian interior minister and far-right senator Matteo Salvini for kidnapping and omission of office.







Matteo Salvini after court hearing in Palermo Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The possibility of Gere testifying at the trial had already been anticipated by Salvini himself, but it was confirmed by the Court of Palermo only this Saturday (23), the date of the first hearing of the trial.

The case concerns an order by the then Minister of Interior to prevent the disembarkation of around 150 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by the ship of the Spanish NGO ProActiva Open Arms, in August 2019.

The vessel was parked for 20 days in front of the island of Lampedusa, and most of the people on board were only able to descend in Italy after an intervention by the Administrative Court, which ordered the disembarkation for sanitary reasons.

Richard Gere will testify because he was aboard the Open Arms ship on August 9, 2019, during the blockade imposed by Salvini, and can attest to the conditions of the rescued people.

The prosecutor’s office opposed the actor’s presence, citing a risk of “spectacularization” of the trial, but the Palermo Court ended up accepting Open Arms’ request to include the star on the witness list. The next hearing is set for December 17, but there is no date for Gere’s testimony yet.

“You tell me: how serious is a lawsuit that Richard Gere will come from Hollywood to testify about my evil? I hope it lasts as little as possible because there are more important things to worry about,” Salvini said as he walked out of this hearing. Saturday, adding that the trial is a “political process organized by the left”.

Open Arms founder Òscar Camps said the case was aimed at “getting justice”. “We don’t do politics, we save people,” he added.

Salvini has already escaped a similar lawsuit last May, when a preliminary judge in Catania filed a kidnapping charge relating to the blockade of migrants rescued by the Italian Coast Guard’s own Gregoretti vessel in July 2019.

However, the Open Arms case runs through a court in another city, albeit in the same region, and comes at a delicate time for the former interior minister, who saw his party, the League, suffer heavy defeats in municipal elections in October. and faces the rise of Giorgia Meloni in the far right camp.

Deputy and president of the ultranationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, Meloni is opposed to Mario Draghi’s government – unlike Salvini – and today she already appears in the leadership of most national polls on voting intentions.

Behind-the-scenes information released by Italian newspapers reveals a growing tension between Meloni and Salvini, who form a right-wing coalition with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.