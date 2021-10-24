Rico takes a bold attitude with Bil Araújo and ex-BBB cuts the pawn

Lary Bottino was eliminated from The Farm 2021 on the night of this Thursday (21) and left Bil Araújo orphan of that old caress. Rich Melquiades he even tried to replace the ex-peoa in this tempting task, in the early hours of Friday (22), but ended up taking one out of his colleague in confinement.

After the lights in the room went out, the ex-MTV dared to put his hand under the duvet, attacking Bil, who soon noticed the strange movement and replied: “Get out, oh. It’s not Larry here, no. Get away with that thick hand. Lary’s is thinner”.

Rico jumped on the bandwagon and provoked the ex-BBB: “Shut up and I’ll put my hand in your face”. The farmer of the week spoke more about the ex-affair: “Lary has a soft hand”. The man from Alagoas threw a green, laughing: “Look, was it? Her little hand was where?”. The confined sent the real: “Soft hand on the back of my neck… It was on the back of my head. Longing”.

Shortly before the influencer was eliminated, the comedian complained that he had not been called to Live do Fazendeiro by Bil Araújo and made fun of the competitor: “I knew you were ungrateful. you ate me that day”.

A short time later, the boss at the time tried to redeem himself: “come here give me a hug”. Rico Melquiades, without a word of mouth, dismissed the crush: “No, I don’t want to look like I’m trying to shake the farmer’s eggs”.

