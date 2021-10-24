Rogério Caboclo is the target of a new report of sexual harassment

× Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The Ethics Committee of CBF received this week the third sexual harassment report against the president removed from the entity, Rogério Caboclo.

According to Globo Esporte, the complaint was made by a former employee that he had already reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to have suffered harassment on a business flight to Madrid, in Spain.

This time, the former employee reported two new harassment situations: one in the Copa America hosted in Brazil, in 2019, and another during a business trip to the Switzerland.

“She said that, on at least two occasions, she was forced to book hotel rooms for ‘girls’ who were not Rogério Caboclo’s wife. One of these episodes would have happened during the 2019 Copa America dispute, in São Paulo. The employee had to go to the hotel reception to pick up the visitor, who was not previously authorized to enter and did not have the card to release the elevator.

That same night, according to the employee’s testimony, she received a message on the answering machine in her hotel room. In the message, Caboclo said something incomprehensible, followed by the companion interacting with him in an intimate way”, writes the GE.

She also reported that, during a trip to Switzerland, Caboclo called her to his hotel room. In these meetings, Caboclo vented about life and tried to get closer to it.

“At one of these meetings, the officer asked her to take off her bracelets because he wanted to wear them. The former employee reports that she considered the attitude an attempt to establish a intimacy that didn’t exist and she left the room in a hurry.”

Caboclo denies the charges.