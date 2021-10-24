Romulo Estrela’s Woman Reacts to Hot Scenes from Secret Truths 2· TV News

“Nilma from heaven!” It has been the most heard and read phrase by Nilma Quariguasi since the debut of Secrets 2. The wife of Romulo Estrela says that she received a flood of messages from friends and strangers about the sex scenes performed by her husband in the novel by Walcyr Carrasco. After the popular appeal, she decided to open up the game about how it feels to see her partner playing with the imagination of men and women.

“You have no idea how I root for him, how I vibrate with each achievement, how happy I am for the place he has conquered and for what he will still conquer”, she begins, in a post on Instagram’s Stories made this Saturday (23) .

“There is no room for anything other than admiration and joy at this moment. The best thing in the world is for you to feel free to be, to achieve, to do what you like, to pursue what is important to you. No relationship should deprive you of that. “, to be continued.

The image consultant made a point of explaining that she had already lived much less healthy relationships than the current one, which involved jealousy and insecurity. “And I’ve had other experiences like this, experiencing both places, and both are horrible and deprive you of living, growing,” he reveals.

“I understand and find perfectly normal the curiosity and fantasies surrounding the possible insecurity of women and the fact that it seems impossible otherwise in a situation like this. But this is a projection of an ingrained stereotype. At the same time I know that we were used to to live relationships that way. I myself have already lived and felt jealous of partners with absolutely traditional professions. The problem was not the profession, it was the person,” she says.

Romulo Estela and Agatha Moreira

Nilma also said that the support she offers for the career of Romulo Estrela is reciprocal. “I’m no better than anyone else, I’m human, full of flaws and fears and I often need to work on the belief that I’m capable of building everything I want for myself. And I chose to be with someone who drives me on this journey. The least I can do is doing it is the same for him. Do this too, for yourself, for those you love or for those who will have the privilege of occupying that place in your life,” he advises.

“And it’s okay to revisit agreements, to assess if it’s still worth it, if we want to be together, that’s part of it. That feeling is also good. We don’t belong to anyone,” he adds.

Finally, the consultant made a point of praising her husband’s work on Secret Truths 2. “I think it’s a good sign that you’re curious and concerned to know how I’m feeling. A sign that he’s doing a f*** job . The art is fulfilling its role: to thrill. He is really amazing, beautiful and talented. I love you, Romulo”, he declares, to alleviate the curiosity of the fans.