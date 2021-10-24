Round 6: five children end up in hospital after trying to imitate game from the series

Five children ended up at the hospital after trying to imitate a game from the Korean series Round 6 (Squid Game), from Netflix. The case took place in the region of Crégy-lès-Meaux (France), last October 13th.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, third-year elementary school students at George-Sand High School were “crushed and trampled” by older classmates, who were trying to reproduce one of the series’ scenes in one of the school’s corridors.

The school board admitted that the situation “got out of hand” and turned out to be violent. Three of the students who started the game are already under expulsion proceedings. It was not disclosed which scene from the series the students tried to imitate.

Launched in September, the new Korean series Round 6, from Netflix, has already made the list of greatest successes in streaming history. However, parallel to the success, it has been causing controversy — and one of the discussions revolves around the fact that children and adolescents are watching the superproduction, which has an age rating of 16 years.

In the series, well-known children’s games – such as “chips 1, 2, 3”, “marbles” and “tug of war” – are used in a kind of survival game, in which participants who do not reach the goal end are murdered. And all this for a millionaire prize. The scenes also contain psychological torture, overt violence, suicide, sex and organ trafficking.

similar cases

This isn’t the first publicized case of kids trying to imitate what they’ve seen on the show. A school in the Wallonia region (Belgium) also issued a warning after students exchanged punches while playing “Potato 1… 2… 3…”.

In Rio de Janeiro, an open letter issued by a school went viral and is circulating on social media. In it, the institution claims that the series has been an “issue” among students aged 7 and 8 during recess and free time. “What causes us concern is the ease with which children access this material. We remind you, just for information, that streaming channels, such as Netflix and others, have the ‘view restriction by age rating’, a precious tool for our children access only the content appropriate to their age”, advised the Aladdin school, in Pechincha, in the West Zone.

what experts say

Regarding the impacts of inappropriate content on children and adolescents, neuropsychologist Deborah Moss, master in Developmental Psychology from the University of São Paulo (USP), explains that it varies from one person to another. “Some may be impressed, others admired. But speaking especially of small children, normally, they may have nightmares, fear of being alone, confuse reality with fiction, be anxious… These are some of the possible impacts”, he exemplified.

Therefore, according to the expert, the ideal is always to dialogue, even before the ban. “Today, children are very free to make choices regarding the programs they will watch. We saw that, many times, parents are working and do not have time to supervise. It is important that they have a channel of communication with their children and talk always about what is relevant and healthy for their age. It is interesting to establish, together, possibilities of choices, that is, to give options that are of interest to the child. This is the first step”, he advises. “However, what is not allowed for their age, it is not for the children to watch at this time. This limit must be established by the parents and be clear to the children. Even so, those responsible must always keep a control over what the children do. are watching,” concluded the neuropsychologist.