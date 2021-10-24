Rui Costa signs scientific partnership with cancer treatment institute in the Czech Republic

On a trip to Europe, the governor presented the health structure of Bahia and started a process of exchanging experiences | Photo: Daniel Senna | GOVBA

Governor Rui Costa went to Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic, this Saturday, 23rd, where he signed a partnership with the main center for studies, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the European country, the Masarykuv Institute, which coordinates a system with 15 hospitals . The governor presented the health structure of Bahia and the investments made, such as the construction of ten hospitals and 21 polyclinics, and began a process of exchanging experiences.

“It was agreed that, as early as November, a technical team from Bahia will keep in touch so that as soon as possible we can start this partnership, an exchange of knowledge, techniques and training of professionals in the health area,” said Rui.

The Masarikuv performs 500,000 radiological treatments and 5,000 surgeries a year, all of its doctors carry out academic activities and 30 of them are university professors. The institute’s general director, Marek Svoboda, made the structure available to provide scientific support in the training of Brazilian health professionals.

“I think this partnership will be very good for Bahia and for the Czech Republic. We are fully interested in exchanging experiences in areas such as prevention, diagnosis and treatment. We want to collaborate and also learn from Brazilians. We even have structure. to receive and host professionals during this exchange,” said Svoboda.

Then, the governor traveled to the city of Ivanovice de Hané, where he visited Bioveta, which manufactures vaccines for animals. The unit has been in business for 100 years and supplies products to over 90 countries, including Brazil, where it supplies 7% of the market.

During the visit, Rui presented tax incentives, including tax exemption on machinery imports for those interested in setting up factories in Bahia. “These are different conditions provided for in the legislation and that facilitate investment in our state. The counterpart is the generation of employment and income for the population”, he highlighted.

To close the working Saturday in the Czech Republic, the governor went to Tatra Truck, a factory of heavy duty trucks, located in the city of Zelevcice. He learned about the company’s portfolio and proposed the installation of a chassis factory for school buses that serve rural students.

“There is a great demand in Brazil for buses of this type, and their technology meets the needs of this transport because it has resistance to all types of side roads,” explained Rui. The company has committed to carrying out studies in this regard.

The next appointment in the Czech Republic will be in Prague, at the robotics institute, where the governor is seeking another partnership for Bahia. He will then go to the United Arab Emirates, where the international mission ends, which began on Monday, the 18th, in Germany, and has also been to Kazakhstan



