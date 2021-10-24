Russia sets record for deaths and infections by covid-19 for the 3rd consecutive day – International

MOSCOW – For the third consecutive day, the Russia set records for daily deaths and contagions by Covid-19, in a new spike in the pandemic that has caused concern in the Kremlin. According to official data from the Russian government this Saturday, 23, were reported 1,075 deaths and 37,678 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Since June, the country has faced a new wave of the pandemic, caused by the emergence of more aggressive variants, the lack of respect for the use of masks and a slow vaccination campaign, which has so far immunized only about 33% of the population, despite of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, be available since December 2020.

The official balance of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic registers 229,528 fatal victims, making Russia the most affected nation in Europe. The situation could be even worse, considering that the data is considered underreported – statistics agency Rosstat says the country had recorded more than 400,000 covid-19 deaths as of the end of August.

Faced with the gloomy scenario, the authorities were slow to react and impose restrictive measures for fear of harming an already fragile economy. On Wednesday, 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed a seven-day holiday to contain the advance of the fourth wave of the pandemic, at a time when Eastern European countries record the lowest immunization rates in the European bloc due to the widespread reluctance of its population to get vaccinated.

According to Putin, the period from October 30th to November 7th will be “non-working days” but paid, and regions of the country have autonomy to extend the closure of work spaces longer in response to local conditions.

Moscow’s city hall, the country’s main epidemic focus, ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and businesses for 11 days starting Oct. 28, while several regions decided to adopt health passports.

Critics accuse Putin of not taking action to fight the pandemic, while the Kremlin claims that Europeans are traveling in large numbers to Russia to receive the Sputnik V vaccine rather than the drugs approved by the European Union./ AFP