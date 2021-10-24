Sabar’s biggest party, Festival da Jabuticaba, returns in person – Gerais

This year, the biggest festival in Sabar, the Festival da Jabuticaba, will be able to receive the public that has limited access (photo: City Hall of Sabar/Disclosure) Residents, producers and tourists celebrated the news that was announced this week by the City of Sabar. The most traditional party in the historic city of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH), the Jabuticaba Festival, in this 35th edition, will resume with the public in person and controlled on weekends from November 12th to December 12th. In addition, the Banana Festival, on November 6th and 7th, in the District of Ravena, will also receive visitors this year.

The jabuticaba, in Sabar, called ‘black gold’ and considered the municipality’s intangible heritage. Due to the Pandemic of the new coronavirus, last year, the Festival took place entirely online. This is the most awaited event of the year by producers of fruit derivatives, hotel chains and restaurants in the municipality.



According to data from the municipal secretariat of Tourism, in previous years the Pandemic, the event generated an estimated income of more than R$ 5 million. There were four days of festival, held at the Historical Center, with cultural presentations for approximately 130 thousand people who circulated during the period.



This year, there were many changes so that the public could return. The main thing is that the entrance is controlled so that there is social distancing. Tourists must make a free reservation on the Sympla website to present the ticket. Tickets will be withdrawn from next week, when the city government will make it widely known, according to the secretary of Culture of Sabar, Andr Alves.



“These events are very important for the city’s calendar. It was in our interest that we didn’t go two years without realizing them. As the Minas Consciente green wave enables us to hold events with the public in open spaces, we were able to make smaller versions of the Jabuticaba and Banana Festival. Are all limited with public control. We expanded the Jabuticaba Festival calendar by more than one weekend to dilute the public, even so the city is not overcrowded”, said Andr Alves on the need to follow all biosafety protocols.



The Jabuticaba Festival is a party that the whole city participates in, even indirectly. Just outside the Administrative Center Hlio Geraldo de Aquino, where the Festival takes place, all the other restaurants and bistros in the city will be offering typical dishes made with the fruit. Among the products offered by small producers are jabuticaba tree seedlings, liquor, jam, ice cream, wines, sauces, sweets, among others.





Banana Festival moves producers in Ravenna





This year, the 12th Banana Festival will also receive visitors in Ravena on November 6th and 7th, from 9 am to 8 pm, at the Jeito de Mato Restaurant, located in the rural area of ​​the district.



During these two days of celebration, there will be free cultural presentations, exhibition and sale of products derived from bananas and handicrafts made in the region, mainly made with banana straw.

Banana producers, last year, had to present and sell the fruit derivatives online (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Due to the Pandemic, the Banana Festival will have a limited capacity of 600 people. Tickets will also be collected free of charge by Sympla. The link will be available soon.



More information will be released soon on the website of the Municipality of Sabar and the municipal tourism department made available the telephone number (31) 3671-1403 for more details.