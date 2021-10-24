‘Salah is the most selfish player I’ve ever seen’

Graeme Souness called Mohamed Salah ‘extremely selfish’ in his column in The Times

O Liverpool face the Manchester United, this Sunday (24), at 12:30 pm, at Old Trafford, in a match that will be broadcast live and free by ESPN on Star+. And, moments before the classic by Premier League, an idol of Reds detonated Mohamed Salah.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Graeme Souness, former Liverpool captain who served during the 1980s, in his column The Times, agreed with Klopp that the Egyptian deserves the award for best in the world, but called him ‘extremely selfish’.

“I agree with Jurgen Klopp that Mohamed Salah was the best player in the world this season“, began by stating.

“He is maybe a greedy player I’ve ever seen. All the top names have an element of it, but he is extremely selfish“.

“Personal awards are important to him and he shoots from every possible angle, which sometimes frustrates his teammates – especially Mané. The other players accept because he is very good“, completed.

Mohamed Salah celebrates goal with liverpool shirt Getty Images

With 12 goals in 11 games this season for Liverpool, Salah is one of 30 names nominated by France Football to the prize Gold ball, which will have a ceremony on November 29th.