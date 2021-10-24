Salah overshadows Ronaldo, shuts Old Trafford with a hat-trick, and Liverpool massacres United

Egyptian ended the English derby, while the Portuguese, as well as the entire United team, did poorly

With a monstrous performance by Salah, entitled to three goals and an assist, Cristiano Ronaldo erased, the Liverpool ran over the Manchester United 5-0 this Sunday (24) at Old Trafford, for the ninth round of the Premier League.

The derby marked the meeting of two teams that sought the top of the table. The home team, with Solskjaer already under pressure (now, then, in an even worse situation), needed the victory not to move away from the top. And the visitors aimed at Chelsea, the leader, and Manchester City, which passed the table with the triumph.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

On the field, another special duel. on the side of red devils, Cristiano Ronaldo, candidate for Gold ball and that had marked six goals in eight games.

already by Reds, Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian, who is also among the 30 names selected for the award, is another one that makes a spectacular start to the season. 12 goals in 11 games.

And what was seen in the dream Theater it was a Liverpool domain. With 12 minutes of play, an advantage already built at Old Trafford.

At four minutes, United left a hole in the defense, Salah received free, served Keita, who, face to face with of gea, opened the scoreboard.

At 12, it was time to Diogo Jota to mark. After Maguire headbang with Shaw, Alexander-Arnold crossed and the Portuguese only had the job of pushing into the net on the second stick.

From there, the Mohamed Salah show began. At 37, the Egyptian received a pass from Keïta on the right and completed it to the net.

At 49, after a good exchange of passes at the entrance to the area, Diogo Jota found Salah on the right. The shirt 11 arrived catching first, with no chances for De Gea, making the victory a rout.

In the second half, it only took Salah four minutes to reach the hat-trick. The shirt 11 received a release from Henderson, played at the output of De Gea and made another.

Championship status

With the result, Liverpool reached the 21 points and is in runner-up, one point behind Chelsea.

Manchester United is in 7th, with 14, outside the qualifying zone for European competitions.

The guy: Mohamed Salah

If the stage was the dream Theater, the great actor of the act was Mohamed Salah. With a hat-trick and an assist, the Egyptian commanded the ball that Liverpool applied to Manchester United.

And it went further: with the ball in the net, Salah reached 107 goals, surpassing Drogba with 104, and becoming the African with the most goals in Premier League history.

Mohamed Salah celebrating Liverpool goal against Manchester United in Premier League Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo goes bad and gives ‘piti’

If the Red Devils took a ride, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t do well either. And, at the end of the initial stage, after Jones was lying on the lawn, the Portuguese star arrived pouncing on the ball, triggering a little confusion. The ace got a yellow card.

In the final stage, the guy even got to score, but was offside.

Bad: United defense



1 Related

If Liverpool were effective in their chances, Manchester United’s defense was a sieve. In the first goal, high lines, lots of holes and space, which made life easier for Salah. The Egyptian, very calmly, found Keïta, who, alone, scored.

In the second goal, Alexander-Arnold counted with Maguire and Shaw headbanging. Thus, Diogo Jota found it easy, alone on the second pole, to push into the nets.

Pogba in 14 minutes

The Frenchman entered the break and lasted just 14 minutes into the match. After entering Keïta, the shirt 6 received a direct red after consulting the referee with the VAR.

upcoming games

Manchester United will only return to the field next weekend, on Saturday (30). You red devils stare at the tottenham, away from home, at 1:30 pm, for the Premier League. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Liverpool, on Wednesday (27), at 3:45 pm, will visit the Preston North End for the final round of the English League Cup.

Datasheet

Manchester United 0 x 5 Liverpool

GOALS: Liverpool: Keita, Diogo Jota and Salah (3x)

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Greenwood (Pogba), Bruno Fernandes (Cavani) and Rashford (Dalot); Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk and Robertson; Keïta (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Henderson and Milner (Jones); Salah, Diogo Jota and Firmino (Mané). Technician: Jürgen Klopp