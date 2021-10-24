Salas beat Zonta by 0s008 and got the Stock Car pole on Velocitta

The qualification for the tenth stage of the Stock Car this Saturday (23) crowned Guilherme Salas with the pole-position for race 1 at the Velocitta Autodrome. With a time of 1min31s702, the KTF driver beat Ricardo Zonta by a measly 0s008 in the dispute to win the first honors position of the year and the third in his career.

Salas made good times and narrowly missed leading the TL1 this Saturday (23) and, even with temperatures above 30ºC, he won pole position for race 1 this Sunday. Zonta, who has a win and a pole in 2021, will also start from the front row. Cesar Ramos closes the top-3.

Behind him came Thiago Camilo, Gabriel Casagrande and Diego Nunes. The race is scheduled to start at 1 pm (Brasilia time, GMT-3), with live broadcasting by Band on open TV and by subscription channel SporTV. O BIG PRIZE gives full coverage.

Check out the classification for the Velocitta stage:

The first car to face the heat of more than 30ºC in Mogi Guaçu in Q1 was Átila Abreu, who scored 1min38087. With less than two minutes to go, the good numbers of the first 15 drivers in group 1 began to appear: Cacá Bueno briefly took the lead with 1min31917s, but Ricardo Maurício and Bruno Baptista soon lowered the marks, with 1min31s265 and 1min31s482. respectively.

But Cesar Ramos and Allam Khodair, minutes later, invaded the top-3 by scoring 1min31s362 and 1min31s450, while the time ended. End of session for group 1, with Maurício, Ramos, Khodair, Baptista and Camilo in the top five positions.

Ricardo Maurício was the fastest in group 1 in Q1 (Photo: Reproduction)

The Chevrolet Cruze #11 was the first to appear in group 2, and Di Mauro was the first driver to occupy a space in the top fifteen positions, taking 13th position and taking Denis Navarro out of Q2. Di Mauro’s good lap motivated Guilherme Salas, who had a good practice session, and went to fifth place in the standings, after scoring 1min31s489. Besides them, Lucas Foresti, Felipe Massa and Julio Campos also climbed.

With less than a minute to go, the drivers in group 2 who confirmed their places in the second part of the classification were: Salas, Campos, Massa and Pedro Cardoso.

Julio Campos secured his place in Q2 (Photo: Reproduction)

Q2: Ricardo Maurício, Cesar Ramos, Allam Khodair, Bruno Baptista, Guilherme Salas, Thiago Camilo, Diego Nunes, Ricardo Zonta, Julio Campos, Gabriel Casagrande, Felipe Massa, Marcos Gomes, Daniel Serra, Rubens Barrichello and Pedro Cardoso

With six spots for Q3, Cardoso was the first to beat his time: 1min31s971. Ricardo Zonta put his Toyota Corolla #10 right at the top: 1min31s589. However, he was overtaken by Thiago Camilo, who scored 1min31s583, 0s006 off Zonta.

Camilo was the fastest in Q2 (Photo: Reproduction)

With the clock reset, the pilots had the chance to complete the last lap. But little has changed. The top-6 finally went to Camilo, Zonta, Ramos, Salas, Nunes and Casagrande.

Q3: Thiago Camilo, Ricardo Zonta, Cesar Ramos, Guilherme Salas, Diego Nunes and Gabriel Casagrande

Diego Nunes was the first to go to the track and as a very strong candidate for pole position, as he led the TL2 this Saturday afternoon (23). Camilo was right behind. The Blau driver scored 1min31963, but Salas soon slowed down with 1min31s702. Zonta and Casgrande closed the top-3.

Less than 30 seconds, no one could beat Salas. The closest was Zonta, a measly 0s008. End of session, certainty for Salas: for the first time in the 2021 season and second in his career, he took pole position.

Stock Car 2021, tenth stage, Velocitta, classification, starting grid:

1G ROOMSKTF CHEVROLET1:31,702two
twoR ZONTATOYOTA RCM1:31,710+0.008two
3BRANCHESIPIRANGA TOYOTA1:31,747+0.045two
4T CAMILOIPIRANGA TOYOTA1:31,805+0.103two
5G CASAGRANDEVOGEL CHEVROLET1:31,949+0.247two
6D NUNESBLAU CHEVROLET1:31,963+0.261two
7F MASSLUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET1:31,861+0.159two
8D SAWRC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET1:31,894+0.192two
9J FIELDSLUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET1:31,896+0.194two
10R MAURITIUSRC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET1:31,913+0.211two
11F CARDOSOKTF RACING CHEVROLET1:31,971+0.2693
12THE KHODAIRBLAU CHEVROLET1:32,072+0.362two
13R BARRICHELLOFULL TIME TOYOTA1:32,284+0.582two
14M GOMESKNIGHT CHEVROLET1:32,569+0.867two
15B BAPTISTTOYOTA RCM1:36,924+5.214two
16L FORESTIKTF CHEVROLET1:31,801+0.0993
17G OSMANPOLE/SHELL CHEVROLET1:31,811+0.1094
18M ROSSIFULL TIME TOYOTA1:31,829+0.1274
19G DI MAUROKTF RACING CHEVROLET1:31,833+0.1313
20ABREUPOLE/SHELL CHEVROLET1:31,833+0.1314
21R SUZUKIFULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA1:31,868+0.1663
22C BUENOCROWN CHEVROLET1:31,917+0.2153
23FLAPENNAHOT CAR CHEVROLET1:31,967+0.2654
24C HAHNBLAU II CHEVROLET1:32,011+0.3094
25G FILEVOGEL CHEVROLET1:32.018+0.3163
26D NAVARROKNIGHT CHEVROLET1:32,065+0.3633
27T KANAANFULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA1:32,499+0.7973
28B MONTEIROCROWN CHEVROLET1:33,052+1,3503
29D DIRANMX PIQUET TOYOTA1:33,295+1,5933
30G FRIGOTTORKL CHEVROLET1:33,708+20064
31T ANTONIAZIHOT CAR CHEVROLET1:34.005 +2,3034