Salas beat Zonta by 0s008 and got the Stock Car pole on Velocitta

The qualification for the tenth stage of the Stock Car this Saturday (23) crowned Guilherme Salas with the pole-position for race 1 at the Velocitta Autodrome. With a time of 1min31s702, the KTF driver beat Ricardo Zonta by a measly 0s008 in the dispute to win the first honors position of the year and the third in his career.

Salas made good times and narrowly missed leading the TL1 this Saturday (23) and, even with temperatures above 30ºC, he won pole position for race 1 this Sunday. Zonta, who has a win and a pole in 2021, will also start from the front row. Cesar Ramos closes the top-3.

Behind him came Thiago Camilo, Gabriel Casagrande and Diego Nunes. The race is scheduled to start at 1 pm (Brasilia time, GMT-3), with live broadcasting by Band on open TV and by subscription channel SporTV. O BIG PRIZE gives full coverage.

Check out the classification for the Velocitta stage:

The first car to face the heat of more than 30ºC in Mogi Guaçu in Q1 was Átila Abreu, who scored 1min38087. With less than two minutes to go, the good numbers of the first 15 drivers in group 1 began to appear: Cacá Bueno briefly took the lead with 1min31917s, but Ricardo Maurício and Bruno Baptista soon lowered the marks, with 1min31s265 and 1min31s482. respectively.

But Cesar Ramos and Allam Khodair, minutes later, invaded the top-3 by scoring 1min31s362 and 1min31s450, while the time ended. End of session for group 1, with Maurício, Ramos, Khodair, Baptista and Camilo in the top five positions.

Ricardo Maurício was the fastest in group 1 in Q1 (Photo: Reproduction)

The Chevrolet Cruze #11 was the first to appear in group 2, and Di Mauro was the first driver to occupy a space in the top fifteen positions, taking 13th position and taking Denis Navarro out of Q2. Di Mauro’s good lap motivated Guilherme Salas, who had a good practice session, and went to fifth place in the standings, after scoring 1min31s489. Besides them, Lucas Foresti, Felipe Massa and Julio Campos also climbed.

With less than a minute to go, the drivers in group 2 who confirmed their places in the second part of the classification were: Salas, Campos, Massa and Pedro Cardoso.

Julio Campos secured his place in Q2 (Photo: Reproduction)

Q2: Ricardo Maurício, Cesar Ramos, Allam Khodair, Bruno Baptista, Guilherme Salas, Thiago Camilo, Diego Nunes, Ricardo Zonta, Julio Campos, Gabriel Casagrande, Felipe Massa, Marcos Gomes, Daniel Serra, Rubens Barrichello and Pedro Cardoso

With six spots for Q3, Cardoso was the first to beat his time: 1min31s971. Ricardo Zonta put his Toyota Corolla #10 right at the top: 1min31s589. However, he was overtaken by Thiago Camilo, who scored 1min31s583, 0s006 off Zonta.

Camilo was the fastest in Q2 (Photo: Reproduction)

With the clock reset, the pilots had the chance to complete the last lap. But little has changed. The top-6 finally went to Camilo, Zonta, Ramos, Salas, Nunes and Casagrande.

Q3: Thiago Camilo, Ricardo Zonta, Cesar Ramos, Guilherme Salas, Diego Nunes and Gabriel Casagrande

Diego Nunes was the first to go to the track and as a very strong candidate for pole position, as he led the TL2 this Saturday afternoon (23). Camilo was right behind. The Blau driver scored 1min31963, but Salas soon slowed down with 1min31s702. Zonta and Casgrande closed the top-3.

Less than 30 seconds, no one could beat Salas. The closest was Zonta, a measly 0s008. End of session, certainty for Salas: for the first time in the 2021 season and second in his career, he took pole position.

Stock Car 2021, tenth stage, Velocitta, classification, starting grid: