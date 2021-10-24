Salvini ridicules Richard Gere after actor becomes a witness at trial

Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing Northern League party, mocked the trial he faces for refusing to allow an immigrant ship to dock in the country in 2019 after actor Richard Gere was admitted as a witness.

Salvini, who at the time was Italy’s interior minister, appeared on Saturday at the second trial hearing in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, where the court approved a list of witnesses.

Among the witnesses are former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, other Italian politicians and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who was in Italy at the time and joined the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms – which ran the rescue ship – to deliver food to people on board.

“Now you tell me how serious a trial is where Richard Gere comes from Hollywood to testify how bad I am,” said Salvini.

Proactiva Open Arms told the court that Gere could give a direct account of conditions aboard the ship, which was stranded on the Italian island of Lampedusa for 19 days before prosecutors ordered the evacuation of those on board.

It is unclear whether Gere will appear in person to testify at the trial.

Salvini, who built much of his political fortune on an anti-immigration campaign, said he simply fulfilled his duty as minister.

“Defending a country’s borders, security, honor and dignity is not just a minister’s duty, but everyone’s duty,” he said. “Being put on trial for just doing my duty is surreal.”

“A Spanish boat that refuses to go to Spain commits an abuse,” he added. “If Spain gives its flag to boats it cannot control, then there is a problem.”

Salvini faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at the end of a lengthy three-stage court case.

A final conviction could bar him from future government office.

The court scheduled a new hearing for December 17th.