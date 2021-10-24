Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: First Images Reveal Tablet Look

Without the debut of the brand’s flagship tablet in 2021, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 only in 2022. The first renders of the future device were revealed by insider Steve Hemmstoffer, the popular OnLeaks, this Friday (22), and showed the possible look of the device.

At first, the new model maintains the characteristics of other tablets from the South Korean manufacturer. Thus, the device shows several similarities with the “old” Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S7.

Galaxy Tab S8 can bring dual rear camera with 13MP and 5MP sensors.Source: OnLeaks/Zouton.com/Reproduction

According to the images published in the Zouton.com, in addition to the two camera sensors, the Galaxy Tab S8 features a slightly darker area on the back. Apparently, this is the space of the magnetic panel that holds the S Pen.

Although it doesn’t show the exact dimensions, the renders indicate that the device will be thinner and have more rounded edges. Thus, the possible 11-inch IPS LCD display can occupy up to 82% of the device’s body.

According to first information, the tablet will have a biometric sensor on the side. What’s more, the model can have the facial recognition unlock feature that will work with the 8MP front camera.

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S8 must use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Another supposed attraction is the 8000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Galaxy Tab S8 can have pretty robust specs.Source: OnLeaks/Zouton.com/Reproduction

Possible launch window

The expectation is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be released in early 2022, between the months of January and February. Thus, there is the possibility of devices reaching stores with the Galaxy S22 cell phone line.

However, unlike smartphones, the South Korean brand does not usually hold a special event to announce the new tablets. Interestingly, the manufacturer maintains this strategy since the previous releases of products in the category.